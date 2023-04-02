EXPRESS DIALOGUES  | Today’s politics has gone beyond satire: Sreenivasan

By Express News Service

Sreenivasan holds a very important place in Malayalam cinema as an actor, director, and scriptwriter. He has been part of both arthouse and commercial films. His political satires like Sandesham have secured a permanent place in the hearts of movie lovers.

You were a Communist sympathiser once. But now you seem to have become apolitical. What happened?

My father was a staunch Communist. I remember attending political marches holding the red flag. My brother was also a Communist. I became a Communist only because the whole family was Communist (laughs out).



Then what happened?

Members of my mother’s family were hardcore Congress sympathisers. Under their influence, I became a KSU activist during my college days. I had no political sense then. I was ready to become anything.

What avatar did you take by the time you passed out of college?

I had become an ABVP activist by then, after one of my friends brainwashed me (laughs). I was the first one to wear a rakhi in my village. People were surprised to see the son of a staunch Communist with a rakhi. One of my friends tried to cut it. But I told him I would kill him if he did.

You enjoyed a good equation with CM Pinarayi Vijayan once. But you are a staunch critic now…

I first met him while travelling in a train. Someone approached me and asked whether I was free. When I said yes, he told me that Pinarayi Vijayan is in the next compartment and wanted to come over to meet me. He was an MLA then. I told him that I will go to his compartment. When I met him, he talked about my father with lots of warmth. I became emotional. That warmth connected us for some time.



Then what happened?

I realised that all politicians are the same… That power corrupts everyone.

Are all politicians like that?

Till they get power, all politicians talk in one language. All want to uplift the poor… but once coming to power, all politicians show their true colours.

There is a strong criticism about your films that they convey the message that politics is bad, all politicians are bad…

That is just an allegation to avoid and ignore me. How can I be political?

Your films, for example ‘Sandesham’, lampoon politicians of all parties. Are all politicians to be made fun of? Isn’t that wrong?

Can you point out one good politician?

How about our first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru?

Good that you mentioned his name… Nehru scuttled the chances of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel becoming the PM though the latter had more votes. Political cheating started there.

How about Achutha Menon?

He was good.

V S Achuthanandan?

He was better.

Oommen Chandy?

I still like him.

Narendra Modi?

It’s too early to say…(chuckles)

Modi is into his second term as PM. So you have had enough time to assess him...

Haven’t you heard of the Modi-Adani nexus? Will any political party oppose Adani? Which political party hasn’t received money from Adani?

Political satires like Sandesham are not made these days… What could be the reason?

Now politics has gone beyond all these…I have lost hope that satires will improve politicians.

Dialogues of Sandesham are still very popular. Had you expected this kind of success then?

Not at all... We just wanted to do a political satire. In fact, we had sat on that script for many years and we decided to do it after Lohithadas insisted.

You hail from Kannur, a place that has a very robust cultural side. How has it influenced you?

Whatever I have got in me is from my place.

You were into organic farming in a big way once. But now you have given it up. What went wrong?

I lost lots of money in organic farming, so I stopped. I may have failed but I would still say that that is the correct way forward.

What went wrong?

Only those who have a good understanding of marketing should get into this.

You have consistently taken positions against using allopathic medicines…

I have never criticised English medicines. There have been lots of developments in that field.

Coming back to the cinema, when did you decide to enter the film industry?

Actually, cinema was never in my scheme of things. I always wanted to do theatre. I wanted to join the National School of Drama. But I could not. Then I saw an ad of a film institute in Chennai. I decided to give it a try as it also involves acting.

How was the experience there?

Ramu Kariat was on the interview panel. The moment he saw me during the interview, he laughed out loud. I understood the meaning of that laugh. He must have laughed thinking how someone who looks like me can even think of acting in films (laughs).

Then?

He tried his best to dissuade me saying the film world will be very tough for a person like me. But when they realised my passion for theatre, they somehow selected me. Years later, I received the Ramu Kariat memorial award for my film Chinthavishtayaya Syamala. Then also Ramu Kariat must have laughed looking at me from above (chuckles).

Do you believe in fate?

Regardless of whether I believe it or not, things will happen as per fate. I am not a man of God.

You are not a believer?

No. God worthy of being believed has not appeared before me. (Laughs out)

Actor Rajinikanth was your senior at the institute…

He was my super senior. I have seen his struggle and his spectacular rise.

You have acted in the films of many masters. How was that experience?

G Aravindan is someone I respect the most. He was a rare human being.— so down to earth. So was K G George.

How has your appearance played a role in your acting career?

My ‘deprived look’ has helped me in getting roles, initially (laughs out). It means you will get chances in movies even if you look horrible… (laughs again).

How did the idea of Sandesham come to you?

That came from my own life… (chuckles) My brother was a hardcore communist. When I

joined ABVP, I started criticising CPM. Our fights became a regular thing at home. Whatever you saw in the film has happened in my home.

You have acted in a lot of films with Mohanlal. How was your equation?

Mohanlal is a complete actor (laughs out).

Your film Dr Saroj Kumar in a way was a spoof on Mohanlal. Did it not affect your relationship with him?

Even otherwise our relationship was not that great (laughs out).

What were the issues?

There were plenty. I have openly called out his hypocrisies. I want to write all these before I die.

Any new movies with Mohanlal?

Yes. One may happen next year.

How was your relationship with Mammootty?

Once I went to see Mammootty wearing a new sunglass at the night. He stared at me for a while as if I were a competitor to him. He then beckoned me to his room and opened a box containing 17 sunglasses. It was as if he was threatening me not to dare to outsmart him. (laughs)

Do you watch films that come out now?

One of my favourites is Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam. It is an example of the director’s

brilliance. It’s a case study for all directors.

Do you watch your son Vineeth’s movies?

Hridayam is the last one I have seen.

Does he discuss his film with you?

He brought to me the script of Malarvadi Arts Club. I pointed out some mistakes. But after several rounds of discussion, he told me that he felt he was correct. Then I told him if he has that conviction, then there is no need to discuss it with anyone else.

Does Dhyan discuss his movies with you?

What is there to discuss? (laughs out loud)

Most of his interviews have gone viral. Do you watch his interviews?

I have heard about them (chuckles).

Who has got your traits more – Vineeth or Dhyan?

(Laughs out) They are different. Anyway, both are straightforward.



Vineeth, in a recent interview, said that you were talking only about movies even while in the ICU…

That’s correct. Cinema is everything to me.

Many out there are waiting for your new movie…

I am also waiting… (chuckles)

