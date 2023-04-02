Parents of autistic children don’t need your sympathy!

Anna Jose By

Express News Service

KOCHI: A false notion that remains prevalent in society even today is that children with autism are a burden and parenting them a liability. This is despite the many success stories that have come up in recent years. On World Autism Awareness Day, TNIE spoke to a few parents whose children are diagnosed with autism to attempt, once again, to dislodge this false narrative from society.

Like their children, they, too, are heroes in this everyday battle against society’s indifferent and pitiful eyes. According to Sreekala, the mother of 25-year-old Shivdev, it is the societal expectations that discourage children with autism.

“Shivdev was diagnosed with high-functional autism when he was seven. But ignoring the naysayers, we educated him. He has a good memory and passed 12th grade and a computer course. Now, he is working as a clerk at Adarsh charitable trust,” Sreekala said.

However, the mindset of society sometimes gets her down. “People are still scared to offer him tasks. Society expects him to be violent. Everyone with autism is not violent,” Sreekala, who champions the rights of the differently-abled, pointed out.

Lakshmi G, the mother of 18-year-old Madhav Menon, said that there’s hidden talent in every child. “It is finding it out that’s the tough task. But with proper training and attention, children with autism can also give their best,” Lakshmi said. She, too, is irritated about society finding autistic children’s lives as ‘pathetic’. “This mindset should change,” Lakshmi added.

Madhav is currently attending Plus Two at the National Institute of Open School. “We were very scared about his future. Now, he has proved that he can live without depending on anyone,” Lakshmi said.

Meanwhile, Preeta G P, mother of another autistic child, pointed out that there are different types of autism and that the behaviour and mannerisms of autistic children are different. “There are hyperactive, aggressive, skilled and silent children. They all need special care,” Preeta said.

According to her, everyone of them can lead a quality life with the help of a support system. “Adequate training and therapy can improve their lives. Unfortunately, neither society nor government offers any help. Society is not able to accept them as there is a lack of awareness about autism. Many believe that autistic children are violent,” Preeta said.

Sreekala, too, opined that there should be more opportunities for children with autism. “Government should step up. These children can’t be neglected.”

KOCHI: A false notion that remains prevalent in society even today is that children with autism are a burden and parenting them a liability. This is despite the many success stories that have come up in recent years. On World Autism Awareness Day, TNIE spoke to a few parents whose children are diagnosed with autism to attempt, once again, to dislodge this false narrative from society. Like their children, they, too, are heroes in this everyday battle against society’s indifferent and pitiful eyes. According to Sreekala, the mother of 25-year-old Shivdev, it is the societal expectations that discourage children with autism. “Shivdev was diagnosed with high-functional autism when he was seven. But ignoring the naysayers, we educated him. He has a good memory and passed 12th grade and a computer course. Now, he is working as a clerk at Adarsh charitable trust,” Sreekala said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); However, the mindset of society sometimes gets her down. “People are still scared to offer him tasks. Society expects him to be violent. Everyone with autism is not violent,” Sreekala, who champions the rights of the differently-abled, pointed out. Lakshmi G, the mother of 18-year-old Madhav Menon, said that there’s hidden talent in every child. “It is finding it out that’s the tough task. But with proper training and attention, children with autism can also give their best,” Lakshmi said. She, too, is irritated about society finding autistic children’s lives as ‘pathetic’. “This mindset should change,” Lakshmi added. Madhav is currently attending Plus Two at the National Institute of Open School. “We were very scared about his future. Now, he has proved that he can live without depending on anyone,” Lakshmi said. Meanwhile, Preeta G P, mother of another autistic child, pointed out that there are different types of autism and that the behaviour and mannerisms of autistic children are different. “There are hyperactive, aggressive, skilled and silent children. They all need special care,” Preeta said. According to her, everyone of them can lead a quality life with the help of a support system. “Adequate training and therapy can improve their lives. Unfortunately, neither society nor government offers any help. Society is not able to accept them as there is a lack of awareness about autism. Many believe that autistic children are violent,” Preeta said. Sreekala, too, opined that there should be more opportunities for children with autism. “Government should step up. These children can’t be neglected.”