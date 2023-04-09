KPCC had roped in Anil Antony due to his credentials: Mullappally Ramachandran

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ever since Anil Antony joined the BJP camp, the rank and file in the Congress party have been blaming former Congress state president Mullappally Ramachandran for choosing the former to head the party’s state digital communication cell ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. However Mullappally took the decision as endorsed by senior leaders, including Ahmed Patel, it is learnt.

When Mullappally came to the helm of Congress in September 2018, its IT media cell was dismal compared to rival political parties. Mullappally told The New Indian Express that he decided to develop the then-defunct digital cell under Anil who had already proved his mettle in Gujarat and Rajasthan assembly elections.

Mullappally told TNIE that it was Congress political strategist Ahmed Bhai aka Ahmed Patel and Shashi Tharoor, MP, who had strongly endorsed Anil, to head the state Congress’ digital communication cell, due to his strong credentials and rich experience. “When Ahmed Bhai recommended that it would be good if Anil’s service is utilised, I took him with good intention."

Also, he spoke highly about Anil’s performance in the Gujarat and Rajasthan assembly elections when he headed the digital media cell. Whenever I interacted with Anil, he spoke with clarity on a plethora of issues ranging from politics, IT, and cyber security to foreign affairs and more. I don’t have any regret in choosing Anil and he did a good job. In fact, Antony had strongly opposed my decision to bring in Anil which I just ignored due to the latter’s merit,” said Mullappally.

At the same time, now rumours are rife about how some factional leaders were also keen to rope in Anil as state general secretary in 2019 so that their children could also get an easy entry. UDF convener M M Hassan pointed out that this was thwarted by Antony as he was against dynasty politics.

A source close to Mullappally and Hassan told TNIE that there were “guilty intentions” by certain senior leaders which was strongly opposed by Antony. “When Anil’s appointment as digital media cell convener came up, Youth Congress leaders had strongly opposed this move. Even though Antony had no role in Anil’s selection, he was moved by the criticism. The top leaders of factions thought of promoting Anil so that their respective children can be handheld and brought to party positions which were nipped in the bud by Antony,” said the source.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ever since Anil Antony joined the BJP camp, the rank and file in the Congress party have been blaming former Congress state president Mullappally Ramachandran for choosing the former to head the party’s state digital communication cell ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. However Mullappally took the decision as endorsed by senior leaders, including Ahmed Patel, it is learnt. When Mullappally came to the helm of Congress in September 2018, its IT media cell was dismal compared to rival political parties. Mullappally told The New Indian Express that he decided to develop the then-defunct digital cell under Anil who had already proved his mettle in Gujarat and Rajasthan assembly elections. Mullappally told TNIE that it was Congress political strategist Ahmed Bhai aka Ahmed Patel and Shashi Tharoor, MP, who had strongly endorsed Anil, to head the state Congress’ digital communication cell, due to his strong credentials and rich experience. “When Ahmed Bhai recommended that it would be good if Anil’s service is utilised, I took him with good intention."googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Also, he spoke highly about Anil’s performance in the Gujarat and Rajasthan assembly elections when he headed the digital media cell. Whenever I interacted with Anil, he spoke with clarity on a plethora of issues ranging from politics, IT, and cyber security to foreign affairs and more. I don’t have any regret in choosing Anil and he did a good job. In fact, Antony had strongly opposed my decision to bring in Anil which I just ignored due to the latter’s merit,” said Mullappally. At the same time, now rumours are rife about how some factional leaders were also keen to rope in Anil as state general secretary in 2019 so that their children could also get an easy entry. UDF convener M M Hassan pointed out that this was thwarted by Antony as he was against dynasty politics. A source close to Mullappally and Hassan told TNIE that there were “guilty intentions” by certain senior leaders which was strongly opposed by Antony. “When Anil’s appointment as digital media cell convener came up, Youth Congress leaders had strongly opposed this move. Even though Antony had no role in Anil’s selection, he was moved by the criticism. The top leaders of factions thought of promoting Anil so that their respective children can be handheld and brought to party positions which were nipped in the bud by Antony,” said the source.