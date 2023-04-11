Home States Kerala

Pay bitcoins or else! Kochi airport gets bomb threat

The investigation was handed over to the District Crime Branch unit of the Ernakulam Rural Police on Monday. 

Published: 11th April 2023 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2023 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

Airport, Kochi

Kochi Airport. Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI:  In a bizarre incident, the Kochi airport received a bomb threat via email on Sunday with the anonymous sender demanding 10 bitcoins as ransom by midnight. Airport authorities, who stepped up security, said the threat was a hoax. A probe has been launched.

The email, sent from a secure, end-to-end encrypted Proton email service, threatened to execute a suicide bomb attack near the airport’s entrance if the ransom was not paid by midnight on April 9. The Nedumbassery police filed a case under Section 66F of the IT Act for cyber terrorism and Section 384 of the IPC for extortion based on the complaint of Kochi airport terminal manager Deepu A S. 

Airport’s functioning not affected: Official

The investigation was handed over to the District Crime Branch unit of the Ernakulam Rural Police on Monday. The police suspect the e-mail was sent using the internet facility at the airport. Since Proton Mail is an encrypted facility and does not share e-mail details due to privacy policies, the police are searching for people who accessed the internet facility at the airport to identify the sender.

“We are looking for people who accessed the internet facility based on the suspicion that the e-mail was sent from a place near the airport. Even if it is a hoax, we are trying to nab the sender,” a police official said.

The spokesperson of the airport confirmed that a hoax e-mail was received but the airport’s operation remained unaffected. “There is a protocol to be followed if the airport receives such a threat.

A meeting with the airport’s bomb threat assessment committee was convened and a complaint lodged with the police. The probe is on,” said the spokesperson. Two days ago, the official website of Kochi airport was hacked by a hacker group ‘Anonymous Sudan’. But officials said the site experienced unprecedented traffic for three to four hours. It returned to normal by 10pm, they said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kochi airport Bitcoins IT Act
India Matters
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
Degree not important, it is a matter of false poll affidavit: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor
For representational purpose
Sharp rise in synthetic drug abuse in Kerala
Prime Minister Narendra Modi heads to Bandipur Tiger Reserve, in Chamarajnagar district. (Photo | PTI)
Did security drill scare away tigers ahead of PM Modi’s safari?
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Gujarat coastline shrinks due to climate change

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp