Home States Kerala

BJP worker injured while making bomb in Kannur

The incident took place around midnight on Tuesday, and the police have recovered the remnants of a country bomb and a bomb without explosive materials inside.

Published: 13th April 2023 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2023 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KANNUR: A 20-year-old BJP worker lost his palm when a bomb he was making went off in a vacant compound at Eranjoli near Thalasserry on Tuesday night. According to Thalasserry police, the injured is Kachumbram Thazheyil Vishnu, a resident near Eranjoli bridge, and the blast occurred while he was allegedly trying to make a country bomb. Vishnu has lost the palm of his left hand and the fingers of his right hand, and he has also suffered injuries on his body.

The incident took place around midnight on Tuesday, and the police have recovered the remnants of a country bomb and a bomb without explosive materials inside.

The Thalasserry police have registered a case and launched a detailed investigation into the incident, suspecting the involvement of more persons. The area where the blast took place is considered a BJP stronghold, and there are four criminal cases against Vishnu.

Local residents reached the spot hearing the explosion and took Vishnu to a private hospital in Thalasserry, from where he was transferred to Kozhikode Medical College and admitted to the Intensive Care Unit. The police have not yet taken his statement. Thalasserry ACP Arun K Pavithran  reached the spot, and Thalasserry SHO M Anil is in charge of the investigation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bomb Kannur BJP
India Matters
A file photo of the BBC offices in New Delhi, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
ED files FEMA case against BBC India
Bathinda military station in Punjab where the incidents took place. (Photo | PTI)
Day after four jawans shot dead, another soldier dies by suicide at Bathinda military station
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Indian Newspaper Society slams Centre over its new 'fact-checking' rules
Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India reports over 10,000 new cases, 19 deaths

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp