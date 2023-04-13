BJP worker injured while making bomb in Kannur

By Express News Service

KANNUR: A 20-year-old BJP worker lost his palm when a bomb he was making went off in a vacant compound at Eranjoli near Thalasserry on Tuesday night. According to Thalasserry police, the injured is Kachumbram Thazheyil Vishnu, a resident near Eranjoli bridge, and the blast occurred while he was allegedly trying to make a country bomb. Vishnu has lost the palm of his left hand and the fingers of his right hand, and he has also suffered injuries on his body.

The incident took place around midnight on Tuesday, and the police have recovered the remnants of a country bomb and a bomb without explosive materials inside.

The Thalasserry police have registered a case and launched a detailed investigation into the incident, suspecting the involvement of more persons. The area where the blast took place is considered a BJP stronghold, and there are four criminal cases against Vishnu.

Local residents reached the spot hearing the explosion and took Vishnu to a private hospital in Thalasserry, from where he was transferred to Kozhikode Medical College and admitted to the Intensive Care Unit. The police have not yet taken his statement. Thalasserry ACP Arun K Pavithran reached the spot, and Thalasserry SHO M Anil is in charge of the investigation.

