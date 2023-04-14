Nandini’s Kerala entry sets off alarm bells for Milma

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Karnataka Milk Marketing Federation’s entry into Kerala with its Nandini brand has raised alarm bells for Kerala Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (KCMMF), known by the brand Milma. The KCMMF, which enjoys a near monopoly in milk sales, sees the entry of a neighbouring state’s brand as a threat to its business interests.

Milma chairperson K S Mani came out with a terse statement accusing the Karnataka Milk Marketing Federation of breaching federal principles and cooperative spirit. He warned that the trend of breaching the state territory will only lead to unhealthy competition among states. To prevent such a situation, he demanded the intervention of the Union and state governments to evolve a consensus.

“The move of Amul (Gujarat Milk Co-operative Federation) to promote its staple products in Karnataka was met with stiff resistance from the stakeholders in that state. But Karnataka Milk Marketing Federation recently opened its outlets in various parts of Kerala to sell its Nandini brand of milk and other products.

How could this be justified? Whoever does this, it is a highly unethical practice which defeats the very purpose of India’s dairy movement and harms the interests of farmers,” said Mani. “The tendency to enter the markets outside of one’s domain by opening sales outlets or roping in franchisees should be avoided,” he added.

