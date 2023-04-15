Home States Kerala

Copyright case: Court prohibits playing Kantara song in theatres, digital media    

The court passed the interim order on Thursday while deciding on the allegations of plagiarism against Varaha Roopam.

Published: 15th April 2023 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2023 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

A still from Kantara's Varaha Roopam

A still from Kantara's Varaha Roopam. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The Kozhikode district court has issued an interim injunction, prohibiting the immensely successful Kannada movie Kantara from playing its song Varaha Roopam in theatres, and on OTT and digital platforms, citing prima facie violation of the Copyright Act.

First Additional District Court Judge K E Salih directed giving “due credit” to the music band Thaikkudam Bridge and Mathrubhumi Printing and Publishing Co Ltd, which holds the copyright of the Navarasam track that Kantara apparently infused in the song. The court said the music director of the track had himself admitted to taking “inspiration” from the Thaikkudam Bridge track released in 2015. 

The court passed the interim order on Thursday while deciding on the allegations of plagiarism against Varaha Roopam. The move for a legal action was initiated last year, shortly after the release of Kantara on September 30.

Last week, the Kozhikode Chief Judicial Magistrate had directed the police to seize documents relating to the plagiarised song - under Section 64 of the Copyright Act 1957. Chief Judicial Magistrate S Sooraj, on April 5, also instructed the investigating officer to seize the digital audio workstation and all plates used for the purpose of making infringing copies of the work and to collect evidence to determine whether the music director had violated copyright rules.

This order was issued after the media company filed a complaint alleging that the investigation was not progressing in the right direction. The Kozhikode court further instructed the investigating officer to provide the court with a progress report on the case by May 4.

On February 8, the Kerala High Court ruled that Varaha Roopam was a plagiarised version of Navarasam. 
Rishab Shetty, director of movie ‘Kantara’, and producer Vijay Kirgandur appeared for police interrogation at Kozhikode Town station on February 12.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Varaha Roopam OTT Kantara
India Matters
Security personnel before a flag march in Odisha's Sambalpur.(Photo | ANI Twitter)
Hanuman Jayanti violence: Curfew imposed in six police station areas of Odisha’s Sambalpur
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India adds 10,753 fresh cases, active infections at 53,720
Rescue operations underway after a bus fell into a ditch in Raigad's Khopoli area. (Photo | ANI)
12 dead, 27 injured after bus falls into gorge on old Mumbai-Pune highway
Chief Justice of India, (CJI) DY Chandrachud. (File Photo | PTI)
CJI Chandrachud bats for mediation as dispute resolution mechanism for individuals, govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp