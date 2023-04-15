Copyright case: Court prohibits playing Kantara song in theatres, digital media    

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The Kozhikode district court has issued an interim injunction, prohibiting the immensely successful Kannada movie Kantara from playing its song Varaha Roopam in theatres, and on OTT and digital platforms, citing prima facie violation of the Copyright Act.

First Additional District Court Judge K E Salih directed giving “due credit” to the music band Thaikkudam Bridge and Mathrubhumi Printing and Publishing Co Ltd, which holds the copyright of the Navarasam track that Kantara apparently infused in the song. The court said the music director of the track had himself admitted to taking “inspiration” from the Thaikkudam Bridge track released in 2015.

The court passed the interim order on Thursday while deciding on the allegations of plagiarism against Varaha Roopam. The move for a legal action was initiated last year, shortly after the release of Kantara on September 30.

Last week, the Kozhikode Chief Judicial Magistrate had directed the police to seize documents relating to the plagiarised song - under Section 64 of the Copyright Act 1957. Chief Judicial Magistrate S Sooraj, on April 5, also instructed the investigating officer to seize the digital audio workstation and all plates used for the purpose of making infringing copies of the work and to collect evidence to determine whether the music director had violated copyright rules.

This order was issued after the media company filed a complaint alleging that the investigation was not progressing in the right direction. The Kozhikode court further instructed the investigating officer to provide the court with a progress report on the case by May 4.

On February 8, the Kerala High Court ruled that Varaha Roopam was a plagiarised version of Navarasam.

Rishab Shetty, director of movie ‘Kantara’, and producer Vijay Kirgandur appeared for police interrogation at Kozhikode Town station on February 12.

KOZHIKODE: The Kozhikode district court has issued an interim injunction, prohibiting the immensely successful Kannada movie Kantara from playing its song Varaha Roopam in theatres, and on OTT and digital platforms, citing prima facie violation of the Copyright Act. First Additional District Court Judge K E Salih directed giving “due credit” to the music band Thaikkudam Bridge and Mathrubhumi Printing and Publishing Co Ltd, which holds the copyright of the Navarasam track that Kantara apparently infused in the song. The court said the music director of the track had himself admitted to taking “inspiration” from the Thaikkudam Bridge track released in 2015. The court passed the interim order on Thursday while deciding on the allegations of plagiarism against Varaha Roopam. The move for a legal action was initiated last year, shortly after the release of Kantara on September 30.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Last week, the Kozhikode Chief Judicial Magistrate had directed the police to seize documents relating to the plagiarised song - under Section 64 of the Copyright Act 1957. Chief Judicial Magistrate S Sooraj, on April 5, also instructed the investigating officer to seize the digital audio workstation and all plates used for the purpose of making infringing copies of the work and to collect evidence to determine whether the music director had violated copyright rules. This order was issued after the media company filed a complaint alleging that the investigation was not progressing in the right direction. The Kozhikode court further instructed the investigating officer to provide the court with a progress report on the case by May 4. On February 8, the Kerala High Court ruled that Varaha Roopam was a plagiarised version of Navarasam. Rishab Shetty, director of movie ‘Kantara’, and producer Vijay Kirgandur appeared for police interrogation at Kozhikode Town station on February 12.