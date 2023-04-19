Kerala to set up permanent ‘cooling centres’ at critical points across state to beat heat

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It’s hot in Kerala. Daily power consumption is breaking records, and people, especially those who have no option but to venture out in the sweltering weather for survival, are at risk of heat-related issues.

Considering this, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) is planing to set up permanent ‘cooling centres’ at critical points across the state to aid people suffering from problems like unease due to the extreme heat, sun strokes and sunburns. The centres would be set up by local bodies under the KSDMA’s Heat Action Plan (HAP).

Explaining the idea, KSDMA member-secretary Sekhar Lukose Kuriakose said if a person collapses due to heat-related stress, there should be a space to revive them immediately and bring the body temperature back to normal.

Already, the state government has opened ‘thaneer pandals’, the first initiative of its kind in Kerala, at various points to distribute water, ORS and buttermilk among people. However, Sekhar said the ‘pandals’ were set up as an emergency measure. “We need permanent cooling centres or spaces in areas like markets where public activity is higher,” he said.

With maximum temperatures consistently crossing 40 degrees Celsius in many places as per the readings of Automatic Weather Stations (AWS), KSDMA is gearing up to implement the HAP which proposes long-term measures to reduce the risk of extreme heat conditions. “The state government has approved the governance framework of HAP and asked local bodies to come up with long-term solutions to beat the summer hear,” Sekhar said. He said the state government has decided to utilise state disaster mitigation funds to implement the long-term measures.

In view of the rise in temperature patterns, KSDMA had some years ago installed around 5,000 water kiosks across the state. Sekhar said they now need to shift the kiosks to places with shade to keep the water cool. “Local bodies need to do this,” he said.

Meanwhile, KSDMA will organise a workshop to come up with solutions to beat the summer heat. A KSDMA official said Kerala needs solutions that are effective round the year, not just summer.

“Experts from various fields will attend the workshop, which aims to generate ideas that can be implemented by local bodies. An expert committee will vet the local bodies’ proposals to check their feasibility. Since Kerala experiences monsoon rain, it needs customised solutions that suit all seasons,” said the official.

WHAT IS IT?

The cooling centre would be an air-conditioned space where people suffering from adverse health effects due to extreme heat will be administered first aid. It will allow such people to take rest and get hydrated

