Power curbs will be introduced if consumption goes up: Kerala Electricity Minister

The electricity department has urged consumers to switch off gadgets and bring down power consumption from 6 pm to 11 pm. 

Published: 20th April 2023 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2023 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty has said that power curbs will be introduced if the consumption goes up further. Expressing concern over the rising consumption, he said that the KSEB had to purchase power at Rs 20 per unit on Tuesday compared to Rs 10 per unit in normal circumstances. 

Speaking to reporters here, Krishnankutty reiterated that consumers should exercise restraint in using power, especially during evening peak hours.

The power minister said that Kerala is the only state that has not introduced power curbs this year. But he warned consumers that if the consumption goes up day by day, then the government will be forced to introduce power curbs.

According to the power minister’s office, the consumption on Tuesday touched 102.9532 million units which was an all-time high. During the same period last year, the power consumption was only 89.62 million units. “KSEB’s generation and distribution wings are feeling the heat following the meteoric rise in power consumption. In certain areas, consumers are facing voltage fluctuations due to rising load. The current demand for power is rather unexpected. KSEB is buying power from outside at exorbitant rates to meet the demand,” informed the power minister’s office.

The electricity department has urged consumers to switch off gadgets and bring down power consumption from 6 pm to 11 pm. 

The department has urged consumers not to use pump sets, induction stoves, water heaters and iron boxes during peak evening hours. It has also been advised to set the air-conditioners at 25 degree Celsius. 

