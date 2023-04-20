Home States Kerala

Submit alternative place for translocation of Arikomban to panel in sealed cover: Kerala HC

The secretary of the district legal services authority will act as the convener of the task force.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to submit in a sealed cover, the alternative place for the translocation of Arikomban, the rogue elephant of Chinnakanal, to the expert committee constituted by the court. The members of the committee shall examine the feasibility and keep the details of the new location confidential.

If the committee approves the place, the forest department can go ahead with the shifting of the jumbo following the directions issued by the court on April 5, a bench comprising Justice A K Jayasankaran Nambiar and Justice P Gopinath ordered.

The court has tasked chief conservator of forest (High Range circle) R S Arun, chief forest veterinary officer Dr Arun Zachariah and Munnar DFO Ramesh Bishnoi with the translocation of the elephant. 

Modifying the previous order, the court directed the government to constitute task forces for Idukki, Palakkad and Wayanad to deal with the human-animal conflict in these districts. The secretary of the district legal services authority will act as the convener of the task force.

Revenue district officer, divisional forest officer/wildlife warden, station house officer of the police station and the president of the panchayat will be the members.  After constituting the task forces, a report detailing the composition and the list of task forces of all three districts should be submitted to the core before May 3, the next date for hearing. 

