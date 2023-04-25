Kerala's rail budget has seen five fold increase since 2014: PM Modi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Highlighting the Centre's commitment towards railway development in Kerala, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the states' railway budget has seen a five-fold increase compared to the allocation it received prior to 2014.

Modi was inaugurating various development projects worth Rs 3,200 crore in the state. These included the dedication of the Kochi Water Metro and the electrified Dindigul - Palani - Palakkad railway section to the nation and laying the foundation stone of various rail projects and the Digital Science Park in Thiruvananthapuram. Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister flagged off Kerala’s first Vande Bharat Express train between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasargod.

Modi mentioned numerous projects relating to guage conversion, doubling and electrification of railway tracks that have been completed over the past nine years in the state, He mentioned that work for the redevelopment of major railway stations in Kerala has been initiated with a vision to make them multimodal transport hubs.

The Prime Minister informed that work has been initiated to prepare the Thiruvananthapuram-Shoranur section for semi-high-speed trains. Upon completion, it will become possible to run semi-high-speed trains from Thiruvananthapuram to Mangluru, Modi said.

“Vande Bharat Express is the identity of aspirational India”, the Prime Minister said as he highlighted the transforming rail network in India which makes it possible to run such semi-high speed trains with ease. He added that the Union government focuses on cooperative federalism and considers the development of states as the development of the country.

“We are working with a service-oriented approach. The nation can progress at a faster rate only if Kerala progresses”, the Prime Minister said.

On the Kochi Water Metro, Modi said it would make modern and cheap means of transport accessible for the people living in the islets of Kochi while also providing intermodal connectivity between the bus terminal and the metro network. He expressed confidence that the Kochi Water Metro will become a model for the other states in the country.

The Prime Minister said projects like Digital Science Park in Thiruvananthapuram will give a fillip to Digital India. He highlighted global appreciation for India’s digital systems. He added that investments made towards connectivity do not discriminate between caste and creed and the rich and poor. Such a model of development strengthens the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’, he added.

Union Minister for Railways Ashwani Vaishnaw said the Prime Minister has sanctioned Rs 381 crore for increasing sectional speed in Kerala to 130 kmph and eventually to 160 kmph.

"Within the next 36 to 48 months, we should be able to increase the sectional speed throughout the stretch of Kerala," he said. The Minister said that by 48 months, travel from Thiruvananthapuram to Mangaluru could be completed in six hours.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan thanked the PM for sanctioning the Vande Bharat train to the state. "I am sure that if the Union and State Governments work together with dedication, we can achieve wonders in such areas. In the days to come, let us make the development of Kerala a touchstone of cooperative federalism," he said.

Ministers V Abdurahiman and Antony Raju and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor were also present on the occasion.

