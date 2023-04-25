Home States Kerala

Kochi water metro testament to govt’s commitment: Kerala CM

The Kochi 1 Card can be used on the metro rail and water metro. 

Published: 25th April 2023 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2023 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

Kochi Water Metro

Kochi Water Metro

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in a statement on Monday, said the Kochi Water Metro project reaffirms the government’s commitment to providing public transport facilities with most modern amenities at a low cost. 

“The project cost is Rs 1,136.83 crore, which includes a loan from German development bank KfW and the government’s direct investment,” he said.

The first phase includes services from the High Court-Vypeen and the Vyttila-Kakkanad terminals. It would take less than 20 minutes to reach Vypeen from the HC terminal and 25 minutes from Vyttila to Kakkanad. When finished, the project will have 78 services connecting 38 terminals. Built by Cochin Shipyard, the aluminium electric-hybrid boats have a low weight, and their lithium-titanate-oxide batteries can be charged quickly. The system uses modern control and communication devices and technologies. The terminals and boats are differently-abled-friendly. 

The minimum fare is Rs 20 and weekly and monthly passes are available. The Kochi 1 Card can be used on the metro rail and water metro. 

The CM said the water metro will end the travel woes faced by residents of 10 islands near Kochi city. In the first phase, 34,000 people can travel in the metro in a single day. When complete, the project will help reduce carbon emissions by 44,000 tonnes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Kochi water metro
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only.
Bar Council of India passes resolution opposing same-sex marriage recognition
The pioneer of the Indian circus Gemini Shankaran
Gemini Shankaran, doyen of Indian circus passes away at 99 in Kerala
WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (File Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks report from probe committee investigating WFI chief
The view of the G SQUARE office in Tiruchy. IT team is conducting a raid in this organisation on Monday. (Express | M K Ashok Kumar)
I-T raids at TN real estate firm G Square across 50 locations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp