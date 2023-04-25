PM plays youth card to win Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Seeking to catch the imagination of the youth in Kerala in an effort to conquer the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asserted that the BJP understands their aspirations and potential, and shares their vision on development.

“You have the potential to lead Digital India, and the country’s artificial intelligence revolution,” he said, addressing Yuvam youth conclave in Kochi.

Virtually kicking off the BJP’s Lok Sabha election campaign on a high-octane note a year ahead of the polls, Modi played the minority card to the hilt, citing the party’s victory in the Northeast and Goa.“The Northeastern states and Goa have understood the development agenda of BJP. I am sure Kerala will also support BJP in future. This union will transform Kerala’s future. We have to change the destiny of Kerala. We will progress together,” he said.

The Prime Minister who arrived at INS Garuda, the Naval air station in Kochi at 5pm, on a two-day visit to the state, was received by Union Minister V Muraleedharan, state Industries Minister P Rajeeve, Hibi Eden, MP, Mayor M Anilkumar and other dignitaries. Later, he held a roadshow and walked on the streets, greeting the cheering crowd gathered on both sides of the road. The roadshow, which started at Venduruthy bridge, covered a distance of 1.8km and ended at SH College, Thevara.

At the Yuvam meet, the Prime Minister called upon the youth to defeat the “two ideologies” that have been hampering the state’s development. “Youth in Kerala couldn’t get the benefits of development due to the politics of two fronts. While one ideology places its vested interests over those of the state, the other is working for a family. These two fronts have made Kerala a hub of corruption. It is time for the youth in Kerala to defeat these ideologies,” he said.

Referring to allegations of corruption against the LDF government, he said while the BJP government at the Centre is striving to bring development to Kerala, some people in the state are smuggling gold.

“They are playing with the future of Kerala. The youth have understood this. The BJP understands the aspirations of Kerala’s youth. In the next 25 years, we should strive to transform India into a developed country,” he said.

We should defeat divisive forces: Modi

“some people are trying to divide us in the name of religion, caste and creed. We should defeat the divisive forces,” said Modi. “The world believes that the 21st century is the century of India. The world is discussing Start Up India, Stand Up India and Digital India. The country is becoming self-reliant through Atmanirbhar Bharat. There was a time when India was among the five most fragile economies, but now we are a fast-growing economy. It is the youth in India who have made this possible. I have faith in the youth in transforming the country. Youth in Kerala can play a key role in the development of the country,” said Modi.

“In the past, India had scams but now the BJP is creating more job opportunities for the youth. The development of Kochi Metro and the introduction of Vande Bharat will improve infrastructure. They will bring more industries and create job opportunities in the state. The development of airports will improve the tourism sector,” he said.

He said the blue economy can play a key role in Kerala’s development. Around `800 crore has been provided for modernisation of the fisheries sector under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana. New harbours and post-harvest infrastructure will be developed, which will improve the lives of the coastal populace, he said.

“Kerala can be the face of India in the tourism sector with its abundant natural destinations. The state’s art and cultural heritage have the potential to attract the world. Kerala’s traditional medicine is thousands of years old which we have to share with the world. We have to promote such traditional knowledge,” he said.

Modi wave in kochi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in the state on a two-day visit, held a massive roadshow in Kochi on Monday

Surrounded by security personnel, the

PM took the onlookers by surprise and walked through the streets as his supporters on both sides cheered and showered flowers

The roadshow covered a 1.8-km stretch from Venduruthy to Thevara

Later, he attended the ‘Yuvam 2023’ conclave at Thevara SH College ground, which saw participation of thousands of youth from across the state

To launch key devpt projects

PM will flag off Vande Bharat Express at the Thiruvananthapuram Central railway station at 10.30am on Tuesday

He will dedicate the Kochi Water Metro to the nation at 11am

He will also lay foundation stone for various projects, including Digital Science Park at Technopark Phase IV and development of Thiruvananthapuram Central, Kozhikode, Varkala-Sivagiri, Nemom, and Kochuveli railway stations.

