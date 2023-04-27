Home States Kerala

Under fire, Kerala government goes for probe into AI project

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan wondered why the government kept the VACB probe a secret. 

Published: 27th April 2023 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2023 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

CCTV cameras

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of a belligerent Opposition stepping up attack, the state government has ordered a probe by the principal secretary (industries) into Keltron’s role in the traffic surveillance camera project. The PSU is accused of outsourcing the Rs 232-crore project to a private company against the rules. 

Announcing the probe, Industries Minister P Rajeeve on Wednesday claimed the “well-intended” project was executed in a fair and transparent manner.

He also said Keltron has been asked to share the project’s documents with the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB), which is already probing corruption allegations against former joint transport commissioner Rajeev Puthalath and the Safe Kerala Project, under which the Motor Vehicles Department installed the AI-powered cameras. The government had in March permitted VACB to conduct a preliminary enquiry into the allegations raised by a Karunagappally-based NGO.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan wondered why the government kept the VACB probe a secret. 
“News of it emerged only after we wrote to the CM seeking documents related to AI cameras. If a probe was on, why did the cabinet approve the project without mentioning it in the cabinet note?” he asked. He warned of a strike if the government failed to order a proper investigation. As per the tender, subcontracting is not permitted for critical aspects like data security and management, but was done in this case, he alleged. 

Oppn creating a smokescreen over deal, says minister Rajeeve

“The tender required bidders to possess technical and financial capabilities, and provide a five-year warranty for the entire system, including control rooms and infrastructure. But SRIT, the firm awarded the tender, is not qualified, and collaborated with companies like Troyes and Mediatronix to finish the project,” Satheesan said.

However, P Rajeeve accused the Opposition of creating a smokescreen. He said all the documents of the project, including tender call, pre-quote conditions, tender allotment, relevant government orders (GOs), and MVD’s directions to Keltron, will be made public.

On subcontracting, Rajeeve said it was allowed as per the tender document and GO, and did not require cabinet’s clearance. “The sub-contractor was not assigned any duty that would affect data privacy,” he said. Accusing the Opposition of falsely claiming that the new cameras cost `33 crore, Rajeeve said, “The actual cost is about `9 lakh per camera, which is reasonable considering its features. Not just AI, the camera has 11-12 components in total. Three of the components were developed by Keltron.”

He said the project cost involves maintenance expenses and total facility management service for five years. “A state control room has been set up with computers, servers and 500 laptops. Twelve district-level control rooms were set up, . The total facility management service cost includes the salary of 146 control room staff, and covers expenses for sending SMS alerts to offenders, taking print-outs of visuals of offences and sending them to offenders by post,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AI project Traffic control Keltron
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Won't notify fact-checking unit for fake news against govt till July 5: Centre tells Bombay HC
Former Bihar MP Anand Mohan. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Gangster-turned-politician Anand Mohan Singh released from Bihar jail days after prison rule change
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
Arunachal: HC declares BJP MLA's election void for concealing info on properties
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Legal tangle in UP: Man alleges cops filed charges against his son who died 17 years ago

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp