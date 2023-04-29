Solar case investigation officer found dead on railway track near Haripad in Kerala

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Former Deputy SP of Perumbavoor (DySP) K Harikrishnan was found dead on the railway track near Ramapuram railway gate in Haripad on Saturday morning.

According to Kareelakulangara police, the body of an unknown person was found on the railway track around midnight on Friday.

“On Saturday morning, the family members filed a man missing complaint after which the body was identified. His car was parked near the railway track and a suicide note was recovered from the car,” said an officer at Kareelakulangara police station.

Hari Krishnan, a native of Danapadi in Harippad, was the investigation officer in the solar case in which Saritha S Nair was the key accused.

The hasty arrest of Saritha at midnight without the proper direction from higher officers had landed Harikrishnan in a row. The commission appointed to inquire into the Solar scam had criticised Hari Krishnan for the lapses in the probe. The Vigilance also registered a case against him for amassing wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Police raided his houses in Perumbavoor, Kayamkulam and Haripad in connection with the case. He was suspended from service in connection with the disproportionate asset case registered by the vigilance.

The body was shifted to Alappuzha Medical College Hospital for postmortem examination.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

