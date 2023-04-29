Home States Kerala

Solar case investigation officer found dead on railway track near Haripad in Kerala

Hari Krishnan, a native of Danapadi in Harippad, was the investigation officer in the solar case in which Saritha S Nair was the key accused.

Published: 29th April 2023 01:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2023 01:14 PM   |  A+A-

K Harikrishnan

Former Deputy SP of Perumbavoor (DySP) K Harikrishnan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Former Deputy SP of Perumbavoor (DySP) K Harikrishnan was found dead on the railway track near Ramapuram railway gate in Haripad on Saturday morning.

According to Kareelakulangara police, the body of an unknown person was found on the railway track around midnight on Friday.

“On Saturday morning, the family members filed a man missing complaint after which the body was identified. His car was parked near the railway track and a suicide note was recovered from the car,” said an officer at Kareelakulangara police station.

Hari Krishnan, a native of Danapadi in Harippad, was the investigation officer in the solar case in which Saritha S Nair was the key accused.

The hasty arrest of Saritha at midnight without the proper direction from higher officers had landed Harikrishnan in a row. The commission appointed to inquire into the Solar scam had criticised Hari Krishnan for the lapses in the probe. The Vigilance also registered a case against him for amassing wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Police raided his houses in Perumbavoor, Kayamkulam and Haripad in connection with the case. He was suspended from service in connection with the disproportionate asset case registered by the vigilance.

The body was shifted to Alappuzha Medical College Hospital for postmortem examination.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Harikrishnan Solar case investigation officer
India Matters
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi embraces Sakshi Malik during her visit to meet the protesting Wrestlers at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar yadav, EPS)
Priyanka meets protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, accuses govt of 'protecting' WFI chief
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illurstrations | Soumyadip Sinha)
Caste matters: Why is there a growing demand for caste-based census?
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Delhi records 40 Covid-19 linked fatalities in nine days
Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay (Photo | Twitter)
SC stays Calcutta HC judge order setting midnight deadline to its Secy General 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp