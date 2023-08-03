Home States Kerala

'Insulting' Lord Ganesh: Kerala Speaker sticks to his stand on promoting science

A speech made by Shamseer had landed in a controversy with the Sangh Parivar organizations alleging that he had 'insulted' Lord Ganesh in the speech.

Published: 03rd August 2023 03:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2023 07:48 PM   |  A+A-

Speaker A N Shamseer at a press meet in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | B P Deepu)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Even while the controversy over his speech on inculcating scientific temper in educational institutions is heating up, Kerala Speaker A N Shamseer has reiterated that promoting science does not mean rejecting religion.

Addressing a programme at Melattoor in Malappuram on Thursday, Shamseer said there is a concerted move to convert India to a theocratic country.

"The meaning of secularism is not denying religion, but it means that while the country does not have any religion, the people can have religion of their choice," he said adding that all people have right to beleive and propagate their religion.

"It is the duty of every believer to resist the well-orchastrated attempt to convert the country to a theocratic state," Shamseer said. He added that the duty of the people is to protect the Constitution of the country. 

Stressing the need to propagate science, Shamseer said science is truth. "Propagating science doesn't mean rejecting religion. The situation in the country warrants deliberate spreading of scientific temper," he said.

A speech made by Shamseer had landed in a controversy with the Sangh Parivar organizations alleging that he had 'insulted' Lord Ganesh in the speech. The Nair Service Society (NSS) also staged a protest against the speech. The CPM, however, has maintained that there is nothing wrong in the speech and there is no questioning offering correction or apology

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AN Shamseer Kerala Speaker controversial remarks
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp