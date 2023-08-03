'Insulting' Lord Ganesh: Kerala Speaker sticks to his stand on promoting science

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Even while the controversy over his speech on inculcating scientific temper in educational institutions is heating up, Kerala Speaker A N Shamseer has reiterated that promoting science does not mean rejecting religion.

Addressing a programme at Melattoor in Malappuram on Thursday, Shamseer said there is a concerted move to convert India to a theocratic country.

"The meaning of secularism is not denying religion, but it means that while the country does not have any religion, the people can have religion of their choice," he said adding that all people have right to beleive and propagate their religion.

"It is the duty of every believer to resist the well-orchastrated attempt to convert the country to a theocratic state," Shamseer said. He added that the duty of the people is to protect the Constitution of the country.

Stressing the need to propagate science, Shamseer said science is truth. "Propagating science doesn't mean rejecting religion. The situation in the country warrants deliberate spreading of scientific temper," he said.

A speech made by Shamseer had landed in a controversy with the Sangh Parivar organizations alleging that he had 'insulted' Lord Ganesh in the speech. The Nair Service Society (NSS) also staged a protest against the speech. The CPM, however, has maintained that there is nothing wrong in the speech and there is no questioning offering correction or apology

