Punnamada decked up for Nehru Trophy Boat Race

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Punnamada lake is all set to host the 69th edition of the iconic Nehru Trophy Boat Race (NTBR) on Saturday. Galleries and pavilions with a capacity to accommodate around 1 lakh viewers are ready at the finishing point and the Nehru pavilion.

District Collector and NTBR Society chairperson Haritha V Kumar said all necessary facilities have been arranged to ensure the hassle-free conduct of the event.

“As many as 72 boats have registered for the race in the Chundan, Iruttukuthy, Veppu, Churulan, Thekkanodi, and Thara categories. The heat races of small boats will begin at 11am and the heats of snakeboats and the finals of small boats will be held in the afternoon,” she said. Around 2,000 police personnel will maintain law and order at the event. “Shadow police will be deployed to prevent illicit activities,” said district police chief Chaithra Theresa John.

The theme song of this year’s race, Vellichundsan, was rendered by music director Goutham Vincent. “The song evokes the charm of the race. It captures the essence of unity, competition and celebration,” said Goutham. For the first time in the history of the NTBR, a women’s team will also be racing at the event. The team from the Water Sports Centre of Sports Authority of India will be contesting in the Thekkanodi category and in the Kattilthekkethil boat.

As part of the curtain raiser, the NTBR Society has arranged a virtual reality show about the boat race in the district. The public can experience a 360-degree virtual tour of the boat race. The show will be on display at various places till Friday, said sub-collector Sooraj Shaji. Thuzhathalam, a photo exhibition of journalists showcasing pictures from the previous year’s races, began at the Town Square on Thursday.

ALAPPUZHA: Punnamada lake is all set to host the 69th edition of the iconic Nehru Trophy Boat Race (NTBR) on Saturday. Galleries and pavilions with a capacity to accommodate around 1 lakh viewers are ready at the finishing point and the Nehru pavilion. District Collector and NTBR Society chairperson Haritha V Kumar said all necessary facilities have been arranged to ensure the hassle-free conduct of the event. “As many as 72 boats have registered for the race in the Chundan, Iruttukuthy, Veppu, Churulan, Thekkanodi, and Thara categories. The heat races of small boats will begin at 11am and the heats of snakeboats and the finals of small boats will be held in the afternoon,” she said. Around 2,000 police personnel will maintain law and order at the event. “Shadow police will be deployed to prevent illicit activities,” said district police chief Chaithra Theresa John. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The theme song of this year’s race, Vellichundsan, was rendered by music director Goutham Vincent. “The song evokes the charm of the race. It captures the essence of unity, competition and celebration,” said Goutham. For the first time in the history of the NTBR, a women’s team will also be racing at the event. The team from the Water Sports Centre of Sports Authority of India will be contesting in the Thekkanodi category and in the Kattilthekkethil boat. As part of the curtain raiser, the NTBR Society has arranged a virtual reality show about the boat race in the district. The public can experience a 360-degree virtual tour of the boat race. The show will be on display at various places till Friday, said sub-collector Sooraj Shaji. Thuzhathalam, a photo exhibition of journalists showcasing pictures from the previous year’s races, began at the Town Square on Thursday.