Rich in history, Thiruvanchikulam Siva temple still cries for attention

It is believed that Shaivite Sundara Murthy Nayanar took to his heavenly abode (samadhi) from this temple and the observance is considered auspicious.

Published: 16th August 2023

The Thiruvanchikulam Siva temple entrance with dilapidated walls. (Photo | Express)

By Gopika Varrier
Express News Service

THRISSUR: At a time when crores are being spent on historical monuments in and around Kodungallur in the name of the Muziris project, the Thiruvanchikulam Siva temple, built in its present form in the 18th century, is in dire need of attention. Despite annual renovations by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), the murals, the roof and even the statues on the gopuram are in ruins. 

Generally, in temples in the state, Lord Shiva is worshipped as the presiding deity with an exclusive sanctum sanctorum. But at Thiruvanchikulam temple, Siva is worshipped along with his wife Uma, giving importance to the concept of family and marriage. 

‘Dampathi pooja’ is one of the most sought-after offerings at the temple, made by couples for a long, happy marriage. The presence of a ‘palliyara’ for Lord Shiva and Umadevi also makes the place of worship unique. 

According to temple authorities, “A large number of Shaivites, especially from Tamil Nadu, visit the temple every week. Many make offerings and perform chuttuvilakku, as Tamil Shaiva literature has several references to the temple.”

After the ‘kulasekharas’ the temple was handed over to the Cochin royal family, then known as ‘Perumbadaoppu Swaroopam’. It was the family that reconstructed the temple before it went on to suffer damages over years of invasions. 

Managed by the Cochin Devaswom Board, the temple has a total of 33 sub-deities. It is also adorned with the idols of Cheraman Perumal and his friend Sundara Murthy Nayanar. 

The ancient Shaivite devotional text of Tevaram also includes references to the temple. It is believed that Shaivite Sundara Murthy Nayanar took to his heavenly abode (samadhi) from this temple and the observance is considered auspicious. It is believed that the idol of the presiding deity was brought from the Chidambaram temple. 

“For years, no steps have been taken to preserve the actual history of the temple. The roof, including the sanctum of Natarajar, where a dhantu — a symbol of power — has been kept, has been leaking water for a long while. The wall of the gopurams are also in ruin due to lack of care. Both the ASI and the devaswom board should coordinate the activities and help the temple regain its old glory,” said Vipin Koodiyedath, an activist. 

The ASI Thrissur Circle has been involved in the preservation of the temple on a yearly basis. But, unfortunately, it seems, the condition of the gopuram and the missing portions of statues on the ‘mogappu’ of the gopuram have not drawn the attention of ASI archaeologists.

