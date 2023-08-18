Three down, four to go: Milasha rises to summit challenge

Biju E Paul By

Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Milasha Joseph is on the ascent. Her mission: To conquer the world’s seven highest volcanic summits. In the last three years, the Ireland-based financial analyst has ticked off three of the targets from the list. She conquered Mt Elbrus, Europe’s highest, on August 8.

This was after she conquered Mt Kilimanjaro, which also is the highest point in Africa, in November 2021 and Iran’s Damavand, the highest volcanic peak in Asia, in June 2022. She became the first Malayali to have summited Damavand.

A native of Mararikulam, in Alappuzha, Milasha is the daughter of former Government ITI principal Joseph Mararikulam and Biby Joseph, who has been working with a fintech company in Ireland for the past 10 years. The conquest of Mt Elbrus proved most difficult, says 30-year-old Milasha.

“Low oxygen levels and steep, snow-covered cliffs made the task harder. I was trained in the self-arrest technique of climbing and that helped me attain my goals. Initially, we had planned a nine-day climb. However, climatic conditions took a turn for the worse and we completed the trip in five days. I unfurled the Indian national flag on the summit at 8.20 AM on August 8,” Milasha told TNIE over the phone from Ireland.

The Mt Elbrus expedition was arranged by Makalu Extreme Treks and Expeditions. “I am part of the Seven Volcanic Summit Expedition Challenge, which less than 50 people have completed. I hope to become the first Indian women to have aced it,” she added.

After completing her Plus Two from Kollam TKM Centenary Public School, Milasha studied business administration at Alappuzha’s University Institute of Technology. Her brother Mikileash is a mechanical engineering student of CET Thiruvananthapuram.

