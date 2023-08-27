‘More than a hero, I wanted to be a good actor’: Veteran actor Madhu

Team TNIE By

Express News Service

A veteran of nearly 400 movies, Madhu is an actor who has traversed the evolution of Malayalam cinema. A recipient of the JC Daniel Award in 2004, he has also directed 12 films. Just a month short of his 90th birthday, Madhu shares with TNIE his memories of Onam, his film career spanning over five decades and much more.

Edited excerpts:

Onam is round the corner…

Onam takes me back to my childhood. We would climb neighbours’ compound walls to pluck flowers for the athapookalam. After my teenage years, however, Onam celebrations were few and far in between. These days, we have extra payasam with sadya (smiles). I don’t know what children of today do for Onam.

You chose commercial films after a successful entry into the industry through critically acclaimed flicks such as Chemmeen and Swayamvaram...

I did not consider movies based on their commercial or creative value. I based my selection on the storyline and my character.

How did you get to do Swayamvaram?

Adoor Gopalakrishnan first approached Prem Nazir. He was unavailable and Adoor contacted me. Maybe Nazir was busy. I landed the role because of the situation that arose.

Was Chemmeen’s Pareekutty your favourite character?

It’s my most effortless character. I understood the character as I had read Thakazhi’s novel many times.

After Saat Hindustani with Amitabh Bachchan, you did not do many more Hindi movies...

When I joined Hindi films, I was nearing 40. At that stage, you cannot start over as a hero. I would have been considered for only character or villain roles. Malayali fans wouldn’t have liked that. Moreover, I was busy with my studio, production, acting and other work.

Why did you stop directing, even after your films received many awards?

It was not due to lack of time. I preferred to be a producer. By producer, I do not mean someone who merely finances a film. I aspired to be someone who is involved in all matters of production. In my concept, the producer would even direct the director. When compared to the producer, the director, cinematographer, music director, writer and editor are a rung below. That is what I was doing. For me, the producer is the maker of the film. A director is the man who takes the shots.

Are you saying that ultimately the producer has control over the film rather than the director?

We used to call the financier a producer. He had nothing to do with a movie. On some sets, actors do not know who the producer is, even after shooting is wound up. At the end, they would point to a person saying, he is the producer. He may or may not be present on the sets. You can’t call him a producer. As far as I am concerned, the producer is the maker of the film.

Do you still get acting offers?

Now if anyone approaches me, I ask them to come up with a story that has a strong character for me. It should be a role that I have not yet acted out. My character should be the protagonist.

There is a complaint that there is no longer space for father or mother characters in Malayalam cinema…

There was a time in movies when fathers had great importance. Roles of the father, uncle and mother were as important as that of the hero. That has changed. The change happening in society is reflected in movies, too.

You have done roles with shades of grey, too. Was it a conscious choice?

In earlier films, I used to get soft characters like the one in Chemmeen. I was tired of it. I took a role that no one would take up in my debut directorial film, Priya. Director Ramu Kariat asked me why I would do such a film when I had a good image as a hero. I told him that I wanted to demolish my on-screen persona.

Who is your favourite director?

My favourite is A Vincent. I also have a lot of gratitude for Ramu Kariat.

How do you assess Prem Nazir as a person and actor?

He was a very good human being. He never hurt the sentiments of those around him and was very reliable. Due to his success as a romantic hero, he was showered with such roles. He has acted well in other roles as well. His entry into films was also interesting. While in college, he emerged as the best actor in a competition conducted by a group of veteran actors. He had played the role of the cunning villain Shylock. That itself is enough to understand his acting capabilities. He was a very saleable actor.

And you did not comply with that saleability?

Yes. I diverted myself towards directing and producing films.

Didn’t that involve risk?

Like a passionate footballer, rather than just casually kicking balls, I love to be completely involved in the game.

What are your memories of Sathyan?

He was more like a brother to me. During our acting days, Prem Nazir-Madhu and Sathyan-Madhu combinations existed. I played second fiddle. He always encouraged me and we never competed amongst ourselves.

In Moodupadam it is said you were hesitant to do the love scene with Sheela?

I was both inexperienced and unmarried (laughs). I should thank Sheela. In a way, she was my guru who helped me enact the scene. I only did what she asked me to do.

Among actresses, who was your favourite?

I was comfortable with all of my heroines. Among them, Sreevidya was more talented as she could dance, sing and had language proficiency, too. She had tremendous grasping power that enabled her to deliver dialogues in all languages. In my 50s, I put on weight so I was usually paired with Sreevidya, as we had the same physique. We made a great pair. (smiles)

It is believed that an actor’s physique plays a major role in casting. Prem Nazir, Sathyan in the past and Mammootty now, maintained their bodies. Were you careless in doing so?

My bulky figure at least later resulted in me getting many prominent character roles that were appreciated by audiences. So it has been a blessing for me to bag apt roles, according to my age and figure. Our physiques are influenced by genes too. Mammootty shares the same physique as his father. My father was double my size at my age. I still remember how a person who watched my movie Kutti Kuppayam in a theatre referred to me as a kshayarogi (TB patient) seeing my physique (laughs). I am not saying we should not look after our physiques. I preferred to focus on character roles, and to my luck I was able to do roles that went well with my body shape.

Do you watch current Malayalam movies? What according to you has changed?

I watch films on OTT these days. Most of these movies are akin to amateur theatre, not very careful about details. We can’t blame them however. Making a movie with stars would prove very expensive. But nowadays, 4-5 people can come together and make a small-scale movie, even using a mobile. How can we fault them for that?

What are the recent movies you watched? What’s your opinion about OTT as a whole?

I don’t remember the names of most. But OTT is a good concept, I think.

Theatre owners say that OTT is killing the industry, with people no longer flocking to theatres...

Isn’t that normal? Earlier there were Koothambalams, where performances were staged. How many of these exist now? Later on, theatres arrived on the scene. But today, how many theatres exist in Thiruvananthapuram? The art will remain. Its form will change and as per convenience, newer facilities will emerge. That cannot be helped. Would that be practical if we now insist that we will eat only food cooked in earthen pots?

So you believe OTT has brought a qualitative change in Malayalam cinema?

OTT may not be good for theatres; but it’s good for cinema as a whole.

How do you view changes in the industry?

Change is inevitable and we need to accept it. In the ‘70s, focus was on struggling lead women characters. Elders were once considered as strong characters in movie plots; later that too changed. It then became totally hero-centric. I feel changes in society get reflected in films. Now, there are no interpersonal conversations. All stay glued to their gadgets.

Recently a remake of Bhargavi Nilayam came out. Your observations...

I don’t believe one can better Prem Nazir and P J Antony in the original. Only one who is more brilliant than Nazir can reprise the role of Sasikumar, lover of Bhargavi. I believe even actors like Mammootty and Mohanlal cannot do those roles. It was the debut movie of Vijaya Nirmala, who was just an ordinary girl then, without any acting experience. She later became an established director with even a record to her name: that of the most number of films by a woman director. It was director A Vincent who spotted her. Her charisma was unmatched. Tovino Thomas excelled in his version of the role. He did not imitate the original character but rather came up with his own.

You were once offended when Jayaram mimicked you…

I am not against mimicry. I love that art form and respect artists. But the artist should be able to truly mimic the actor. But some forget the original actor and imitate a mimicry artist who had mimicked the original. This only makes the person being mimicked a joke in front of others. That hurt me.

We have heard that you are a regular reader of the Express…

Yes. I used to read Peter Vidal’s column regularly. It played a crucial role in my life twice. I applied for NSD after seeing an advertisement next to the column. Similarly while travelling by bus, I accidentally saw a report on honouring the cast and crew of Mudiyanaya Puthran, next to the column. That’s how I met Ramu Kariat.

Right from your era, many actors have opted to join politics. Have you ever considered such an option?

Never. Since my father was the mayor, I used to see people from all political parties coming home, right from early childhood. So, it never attracted me.

Have you ever got an invite to join any party or contest?

No. No one has ever approached me.

How do you view artists who are vocal about their political affiliations and join politics?

Those with aptitude should opt for politics. But then, maybe we don’t have many with such an aptitude.

The question is one of desirability…

In the past, people used to take part in politics due to patriotic fervour, or as a sacrifice for the greater good of the nation. Nowadays, it’s more career-oriented. Earlier we never used to hear someone saying ‘someone has a political future or someone doesn’t’. This implies that he is here to secure a future. It’s become more of a career and less of an ideology. Otherwise how can someone be in one party till noon, and join another party by 1 pm?

Who is your favourite among politicians?

No such favourite. Since I acted in some movies and KPAC, I know some people in the CPI. I do respect PKV (P K Vasudevan Nair), who was the producer of two of my movies. I have no special affiliation towards any political party. I cast my vote based on the candidate, not based on their parties.

How do you assess the overall political changes in the country?

Earlier, politicians used to strive for the country. I am doubtful about whether people today get into politics due to love for the nation. Maybe there are some, I’m not sure. There is not ideology now. It seems people like us who take such things seriously, are the real fools! (laughs)

So you think ideology-based politics no longer exists?

Yes. For example, Karl Marx’s biggest enemies were those who refused to work hard. Then how will one justify ‘nokkukooli’. They wouldn’t spare Marx, too, if he had the misfortune to land among them. Would Marx have tolerated such people who are not ready to toil? Will he like people who collect money without doing their job? And they call themselves Marxists. Those who harp about Communism, have they actually read Das Kapital?

Have you noticed growing instances of religious intolerance in society?

Those who talk about Hindutva politics, do they actually know what Hindutva is? The so-called proponents of Hindutva are often people who know nothing about Hindutva. Hindutva has now become something for a party to garner Hindu votes. Similarly, what did Prophet Mohammed say about how non-believers are treated? But there are some who speak about eliminating those who are not Muslims. None of them have read either the Quran or the Gita or the Bible.

As one who has seen Kerala evolve over nine decades, your assessment of the state?

It’s saddening. Earlier, even before Independence, people used to go abroad to study so that they could return and serve the state. That has changed. Now people go abroad after class 10. They want to go to Canada, Australia, UK or France in search of greener pastures, with absolutely no thought of ever returning.

Is it because of the social changes in the state or due to lack of development?

Lack of development.

But people from other states come to Kerala for a living…

Only those from the lower class; not the middle or upper classes. It’s indeed a sad state of affairs. At times, I even think we should ask Lord Parasurama to come back to get his axe! (laughs) In the end, Kerala will be ruled by outsiders. We have had such an experience. How people from other states came in for manual jobs and settled here. Similarly after some time, the state will be run by migrants. There’s no doubt. They are already settling in.

You are approaching 90. What are the plans?

I don’t like to celebrate my birthday, as ageing is a punishment. The concept of ayushman bhava is more like a curse than a blessing. I am seriously considering moving to a hospital on my birthday. (laughs out)

TNIE team: Anil S, K S Sreejith, Shainu Mohan, Arya U R Vincent Pulickal (photos), Pranav V P (video)

A veteran of nearly 400 movies, Madhu is an actor who has traversed the evolution of Malayalam cinema. A recipient of the JC Daniel Award in 2004, he has also directed 12 films. Just a month short of his 90th birthday, Madhu shares with TNIE his memories of Onam, his film career spanning over five decades and much more. Edited excerpts: Onam is round the corner… Onam takes me back to my childhood. We would climb neighbours’ compound walls to pluck flowers for the athapookalam. After my teenage years, however, Onam celebrations were few and far in between. These days, we have extra payasam with sadya (smiles). I don’t know what children of today do for Onam.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); You chose commercial films after a successful entry into the industry through critically acclaimed flicks such as Chemmeen and Swayamvaram... I did not consider movies based on their commercial or creative value. I based my selection on the storyline and my character. How did you get to do Swayamvaram? Adoor Gopalakrishnan first approached Prem Nazir. He was unavailable and Adoor contacted me. Maybe Nazir was busy. I landed the role because of the situation that arose. Was Chemmeen’s Pareekutty your favourite character? It’s my most effortless character. I understood the character as I had read Thakazhi’s novel many times. After Saat Hindustani with Amitabh Bachchan, you did not do many more Hindi movies... When I joined Hindi films, I was nearing 40. At that stage, you cannot start over as a hero. I would have been considered for only character or villain roles. Malayali fans wouldn’t have liked that. Moreover, I was busy with my studio, production, acting and other work. Why did you stop directing, even after your films received many awards? It was not due to lack of time. I preferred to be a producer. By producer, I do not mean someone who merely finances a film. I aspired to be someone who is involved in all matters of production. In my concept, the producer would even direct the director. When compared to the producer, the director, cinematographer, music director, writer and editor are a rung below. That is what I was doing. For me, the producer is the maker of the film. A director is the man who takes the shots. Are you saying that ultimately the producer has control over the film rather than the director? We used to call the financier a producer. He had nothing to do with a movie. On some sets, actors do not know who the producer is, even after shooting is wound up. At the end, they would point to a person saying, he is the producer. He may or may not be present on the sets. You can’t call him a producer. As far as I am concerned, the producer is the maker of the film. Do you still get acting offers? Now if anyone approaches me, I ask them to come up with a story that has a strong character for me. It should be a role that I have not yet acted out. My character should be the protagonist. There is a complaint that there is no longer space for father or mother characters in Malayalam cinema… There was a time in movies when fathers had great importance. Roles of the father, uncle and mother were as important as that of the hero. That has changed. The change happening in society is reflected in movies, too. You have done roles with shades of grey, too. Was it a conscious choice? In earlier films, I used to get soft characters like the one in Chemmeen. I was tired of it. I took a role that no one would take up in my debut directorial film, Priya. Director Ramu Kariat asked me why I would do such a film when I had a good image as a hero. I told him that I wanted to demolish my on-screen persona. Who is your favourite director? My favourite is A Vincent. I also have a lot of gratitude for Ramu Kariat. How do you assess Prem Nazir as a person and actor? He was a very good human being. He never hurt the sentiments of those around him and was very reliable. Due to his success as a romantic hero, he was showered with such roles. He has acted well in other roles as well. His entry into films was also interesting. While in college, he emerged as the best actor in a competition conducted by a group of veteran actors. He had played the role of the cunning villain Shylock. That itself is enough to understand his acting capabilities. He was a very saleable actor. And you did not comply with that saleability? Yes. I diverted myself towards directing and producing films. Didn’t that involve risk? Like a passionate footballer, rather than just casually kicking balls, I love to be completely involved in the game. What are your memories of Sathyan? He was more like a brother to me. During our acting days, Prem Nazir-Madhu and Sathyan-Madhu combinations existed. I played second fiddle. He always encouraged me and we never competed amongst ourselves. In Moodupadam it is said you were hesitant to do the love scene with Sheela? I was both inexperienced and unmarried (laughs). I should thank Sheela. In a way, she was my guru who helped me enact the scene. I only did what she asked me to do. Among actresses, who was your favourite? I was comfortable with all of my heroines. Among them, Sreevidya was more talented as she could dance, sing and had language proficiency, too. She had tremendous grasping power that enabled her to deliver dialogues in all languages. In my 50s, I put on weight so I was usually paired with Sreevidya, as we had the same physique. We made a great pair. (smiles) It is believed that an actor’s physique plays a major role in casting. Prem Nazir, Sathyan in the past and Mammootty now, maintained their bodies. Were you careless in doing so? My bulky figure at least later resulted in me getting many prominent character roles that were appreciated by audiences. So it has been a blessing for me to bag apt roles, according to my age and figure. Our physiques are influenced by genes too. Mammootty shares the same physique as his father. My father was double my size at my age. I still remember how a person who watched my movie Kutti Kuppayam in a theatre referred to me as a kshayarogi (TB patient) seeing my physique (laughs). I am not saying we should not look after our physiques. I preferred to focus on character roles, and to my luck I was able to do roles that went well with my body shape. Do you watch current Malayalam movies? What according to you has changed? I watch films on OTT these days. Most of these movies are akin to amateur theatre, not very careful about details. We can’t blame them however. Making a movie with stars would prove very expensive. But nowadays, 4-5 people can come together and make a small-scale movie, even using a mobile. How can we fault them for that? What are the recent movies you watched? What’s your opinion about OTT as a whole? I don’t remember the names of most. But OTT is a good concept, I think. Theatre owners say that OTT is killing the industry, with people no longer flocking to theatres... Isn’t that normal? Earlier there were Koothambalams, where performances were staged. How many of these exist now? Later on, theatres arrived on the scene. But today, how many theatres exist in Thiruvananthapuram? The art will remain. Its form will change and as per convenience, newer facilities will emerge. That cannot be helped. Would that be practical if we now insist that we will eat only food cooked in earthen pots? So you believe OTT has brought a qualitative change in Malayalam cinema? OTT may not be good for theatres; but it’s good for cinema as a whole. How do you view changes in the industry? Change is inevitable and we need to accept it. In the ‘70s, focus was on struggling lead women characters. Elders were once considered as strong characters in movie plots; later that too changed. It then became totally hero-centric. I feel changes in society get reflected in films. Now, there are no interpersonal conversations. All stay glued to their gadgets. Recently a remake of Bhargavi Nilayam came out. Your observations... I don’t believe one can better Prem Nazir and P J Antony in the original. Only one who is more brilliant than Nazir can reprise the role of Sasikumar, lover of Bhargavi. I believe even actors like Mammootty and Mohanlal cannot do those roles. It was the debut movie of Vijaya Nirmala, who was just an ordinary girl then, without any acting experience. She later became an established director with even a record to her name: that of the most number of films by a woman director. It was director A Vincent who spotted her. Her charisma was unmatched. Tovino Thomas excelled in his version of the role. He did not imitate the original character but rather came up with his own. You were once offended when Jayaram mimicked you… I am not against mimicry. I love that art form and respect artists. But the artist should be able to truly mimic the actor. But some forget the original actor and imitate a mimicry artist who had mimicked the original. This only makes the person being mimicked a joke in front of others. That hurt me. We have heard that you are a regular reader of the Express… Yes. I used to read Peter Vidal’s column regularly. It played a crucial role in my life twice. I applied for NSD after seeing an advertisement next to the column. Similarly while travelling by bus, I accidentally saw a report on honouring the cast and crew of Mudiyanaya Puthran, next to the column. That’s how I met Ramu Kariat. Right from your era, many actors have opted to join politics. Have you ever considered such an option? Never. Since my father was the mayor, I used to see people from all political parties coming home, right from early childhood. So, it never attracted me. Have you ever got an invite to join any party or contest? No. No one has ever approached me. How do you view artists who are vocal about their political affiliations and join politics? Those with aptitude should opt for politics. But then, maybe we don’t have many with such an aptitude. The question is one of desirability… In the past, people used to take part in politics due to patriotic fervour, or as a sacrifice for the greater good of the nation. Nowadays, it’s more career-oriented. Earlier we never used to hear someone saying ‘someone has a political future or someone doesn’t’. This implies that he is here to secure a future. It’s become more of a career and less of an ideology. Otherwise how can someone be in one party till noon, and join another party by 1 pm? Who is your favourite among politicians? No such favourite. Since I acted in some movies and KPAC, I know some people in the CPI. I do respect PKV (P K Vasudevan Nair), who was the producer of two of my movies. I have no special affiliation towards any political party. I cast my vote based on the candidate, not based on their parties. How do you assess the overall political changes in the country? Earlier, politicians used to strive for the country. I am doubtful about whether people today get into politics due to love for the nation. Maybe there are some, I’m not sure. There is not ideology now. It seems people like us who take such things seriously, are the real fools! (laughs) So you think ideology-based politics no longer exists? Yes. For example, Karl Marx’s biggest enemies were those who refused to work hard. Then how will one justify ‘nokkukooli’. They wouldn’t spare Marx, too, if he had the misfortune to land among them. Would Marx have tolerated such people who are not ready to toil? Will he like people who collect money without doing their job? And they call themselves Marxists. Those who harp about Communism, have they actually read Das Kapital? Have you noticed growing instances of religious intolerance in society? Those who talk about Hindutva politics, do they actually know what Hindutva is? The so-called proponents of Hindutva are often people who know nothing about Hindutva. Hindutva has now become something for a party to garner Hindu votes. Similarly, what did Prophet Mohammed say about how non-believers are treated? But there are some who speak about eliminating those who are not Muslims. None of them have read either the Quran or the Gita or the Bible. As one who has seen Kerala evolve over nine decades, your assessment of the state? It’s saddening. Earlier, even before Independence, people used to go abroad to study so that they could return and serve the state. That has changed. Now people go abroad after class 10. They want to go to Canada, Australia, UK or France in search of greener pastures, with absolutely no thought of ever returning. Is it because of the social changes in the state or due to lack of development? Lack of development. But people from other states come to Kerala for a living… Only those from the lower class; not the middle or upper classes. It’s indeed a sad state of affairs. At times, I even think we should ask Lord Parasurama to come back to get his axe! (laughs) In the end, Kerala will be ruled by outsiders. We have had such an experience. How people from other states came in for manual jobs and settled here. Similarly after some time, the state will be run by migrants. There’s no doubt. They are already settling in. You are approaching 90. What are the plans? I don’t like to celebrate my birthday, as ageing is a punishment. The concept of ayushman bhava is more like a curse than a blessing. I am seriously considering moving to a hospital on my birthday. (laughs out) TNIE team: Anil S, K S Sreejith, Shainu Mohan, Arya U R Vincent Pulickal (photos), Pranav V P (video)