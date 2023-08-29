State offers to adopt UP student hit by classmates

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala government has offered to take care of the education of the student, who was hit by classmates as instructed by their teacher, in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzzafarnagar.

General Education Minister V Sivankutty said on Monday that the state was ready to adopt the student and take all steps to continue his education in a school in the state. “If his parents are willing, Kerala will provide all help,” Sivankutty said. The minister had written to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday seeking urgent action against Tripta Tyagi, owner and the teacher of Ne ha Public School in Muzzafarnagar where the incident occurred. In his letter to Yogi Adityanath, Sivankutty pointed out that such incidents are against secular tradition and tolerance practised in the country.

CM condemns Muzaffarnagar incident

T’Puram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has urged people who have faith in democracy and secularism to put up resistance against the communal ideology of Sangh Parivar. His Facebook call was in the backdrop of the Muzaffarnagar school incident. The incident showed that communism and fascism will deprive people of love and compassion. he said. The incident is not an isolated one. Hindu communal forces are trying to make India a hotbed of hatred. The reports from Haryana , Manipur and UP affirm this. The Sangh Parivar wants to destroy the existence of minorities and Dalits. The latest incident showed how communal ideologies can dehumanise people, he said.

ABVP’s counter to Sivankutty

T’Puram: In a tit-for-tat to General Education Minister V Sivankutty, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has said it would bear the educational expenses of the student who was forced to write the exam sitting on the floor of the classroom for not paying fees at a private school in Thiruvananthapuram. ABVP state secretary N C T Hari accused the minister of adopting double standards. “Minister Sivankutty’s statement that Kerala would bear the educational expenses of the student of Muzaffarnagar is only aimed at catching media attention. The UP government has asked the school to shut, and decided to transfer the student to a neighbouring school. But, just under the nose of the minister, a student was forced to write his exam sitting on the floor of the classroom. The minister is yet to respond to the issue,” he said.

