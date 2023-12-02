Thazhathangadi Juma Masjid: Here, architecture speaks language of history & faith

Abhilash Chandran By

Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Mosques in India are typically characterised by minarets, domes, and arches. The Juma Masjid at Thazhathangadi, Kottayam, however, comprises an ancient palace building of remarkable architectural value. Believed to have been constructed approximately 1,300 years ago, it stands as one of India’s oldest and most significant mosques.

Rising majestically along the banks of the Meenachil river, on the outskirts of the town, the structure stands as a proud testament to the rich Muslim heritage of the area. Despite the lack of documentary evidence, it is believed that Malik Bin Dinar and his nephew Malik Bin Habib, two Arab merchants who arrived in Kerala during the time of Prophet Muhammad, established the mosque. This place of worship, along with 10 others constructed across Kerala shortly after the first mosque in Kodungallur, holds great historical significance. “During the time of the Prophet, a team of Muslim preachers arrived in Kerala and established 10 mosques in the region.

Thazhathangadi is one of them,” says Zadakkathulla Adany, assistant imam at the mosque Situated along the heritage street in Thazhathangadi, the mosque provides valuable insights into the rich architectural heritage of the state. Recognising its historical importance, efforts are under way to officially designate the mosque as a heritage building. Built according to the traditional ‘thachu shastra’ (the science of carpentry), the mosque boasts several remarkable features, including the ‘mukkutty saaksha’ (a unique lock system with triple latches), exquisite wood carvings, a secret chamber between two floors, and a nizhal khadikaram (sundial).

“The six-feet-high main entrance was built with rock slides, without joints. Upon passing the main entrance, there is a 2,000-litre-capacity water tank, carved out of a single rock. This rock pond keeps the atmosphere in the mosque always cool,” said Muhammed Sajad, a social worker and native of Thazhathangadi.

Reaching a height of 35ft, the mosque resembles a magnificent two-storey mansion. Spanning 4,200sqft, it is spread over two floors, measuring 50ft in length and 42ft in width. Crafted with utmost precision, the entire structure is supported by eight sturdy wooden pillars, each meticulously carved from a single piece of teak wood. The construction materials primarily consist of red stone, clay, and timber, lending a timeless charm to the masjid.

Stepping inside, one is greeted by unparalleled splendour. The interior is adorned with intricate teak timber carvings gracefully adorning the windows and the ceiling, which boasts a pitched sloping roof. These exquisite details add a touch of elegance and grandeur. The mosque is designed to facilitate easy air circulation, with the windows strategically positioned to allow the refreshing south-west wind to act as a natural cooling agent.

In addition to its exquisite architecture, the mosque serves as a place of worship and spiritual solace. Its serene ambiance and meticulous craftsmanship create an atmosphere conducive to prayer and reflection. The burgeoning congregation forced authorities to build an annex at the rear of the main structure, allowing it to accommodate approximately 5,000 individuals at a time for prayers.

The Jama-ath committee permits visitors to enjoy the beauty of the mosque without hindering religious activities. Authorities permitted women to enter the mosque for three days in 2016. “We are also planning to set up a stone plaque in front of the mosque depicting its history,” said Adbul Nazar, general secretary of the committee.

NIZHAL KHADIKARAM (SUNDIAL)

The nizhal khadikaram in front of the mosque, served as a means to discern the trajectory of the sun’s rays, thereby determining the appropriate time for prayer. Before the advent of clock needles, people relied on the shadow cast by this sundial to determine the time

The stone lamp, which once illuminated the entrance of the mosque during nighttime, is

still visible

Its pulpit (mimbar) is masterfully carved

Thazhathangadi Juma Masjid is believed to have been built in the 7th century CE, shortly after the construction of Cheraman Juma Masjid in Kodungallur in 643 CE

4,200 sq ft Spanning 4,200sqft, the 35ft-high mosque is spread over two floors and measures 50ft in length and 42ft in width

2main halls on the ground floor are separated by a wooden wall adorned with intricate floral designs inspired by Daru sculpture

On the wooden wall in front of the main prayer chamber, Quranic verses have been carved in timber

The entire structure is held by 8 sturdy wooden pillars, each meticulously carved from a single piece of teak wood

