Work together for the welfare of society: Kerala CM Pinarayi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has urged everyone to work together for the welfare and development of society. He was speaking at the Nava Kerala Sadas event in Kalamassery. “Through the initiative, we aim to interact with members of the public to know the status of the projects and to listen to their suggestions,” the CM said.

No Sadas Today

Following the demise of CPI leader Kanam Rajendran, events as part of the Nava Kerala Sadas on Saturday, in Ernakulam district, have been cancelled. The programme for Sunday has been rescheduled:

2pm: Perumbavoor

3.30pm: Kothamangalam

4.30pm: Muvattupuzha

6.30pm: Thodupuzha

Police assault two complainants at Sadas

Kochi: Two youths who came to submit a complaint at the Nava Kerala Sadas at Marine Drive were allegedly assaulted by the police on Friday. Democratic Students Federation state committee member M Rijas and his friend Muhammed Haneen had come to the Sadas venue to submit a complaint seeking withdrawal of a case registered by the police against them. They had been allegedly booked as Haneen, an independent journalist, had reported against the police in the Kalamassery blasts. The scuffle began after the police found the complaint. The youths were taken to the police station.

CM, ministers enjoy a ride on Water Metro

Kochi: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and ministers, who are in the district for Nava Kerala Sadas, enjoyed a ride in the Kochi Water Metro on Friday. The group took the ferry from the High Court Junction to Vypeen in the morning. Barring P Rajeeve and Antony Raju, it was the first Water Metro ride for the ministers and the CM. Later, the CM termed his maiden trip a “different” experience.

“The Nava Kerala Yatra as part of Nava Kerala Sadas, travelling from Ernakulam to Vypeen via the Kochi Water Metro was a completely different experience. Best wishes for the Kochi Water Metro...” he wrote in the metro’s visitor’s diary. A detailed presentation on the Water Metro’s operation since its launch in April was also given by the officials. At present, the Water Metro operates on three routes – High Court Junction to Vypeen, High Court Junction to Bolgatty, and Vyttila to Kakkanad

