Mavelikara to mark centenary of tryst with its Buddha statue

Biju E Paul

Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Central Travancore, especially Alappuzha, is home to remnants of a rich Buddhist heritage.

Buddha statues were unearthed from various places in the district and two of these were established in Karumadi, near Ambalapuzha, and Mavelikara. Travancore kings constructed a pagoda in Mavelikara to install the statue, which was found abandoned on the banks of the Achankovil River in 1923.

“Central Travancore has many Buddhist remains. Following the decline of Buddhism, its culture was imbibed by other religions. The then king of Mavelikara, Uday Varma Thampuran, constructed a pagoda to set up the statue of Buddha that was unearthed from the river bank. Chattambi Swami and then the magistrate of Mavelikara V Andipillai took the initiative to construct the pagoda and install the statue there.

Artist M Rama Varma, son of famous painter Raja Ravi Varma, designed the pagoda,” says George Thazhakara, a history researcher. “A rich legacy of Buddhism existed in the region before the 19th century. As it started to wane, the faithful converted to other religions. Its culture, though, is visible in other religions. The writings of Dr P C Alexander, K K S Das and Dr Sooranad Kunjan Pillai mention the existence of Buddhism in the region,” George added.

The statue is located in the heart of the town, near a junction named after Buddha. However, the statue and pagoda have been neglected, says R Girish, a native of Mavelikkara.

“The state archaeological department declared it a protected monument. However, no efforts are being made to treat as such. Mavelikara is the cultural capital of the district. It was the capital of medieval kingdom of Odanad, established in the 11th century. It was known as Onattukara. In 1946, it was made part of the Travancore kingdom. The Travancore State Manual mentions the town’s importance and the existence of Buddhism,” Girish said.

The ‘kettukazcha’ festivals in the temples here appear to be a continuation of Buddhist ceremonies, says the manual. According to historians, the statue of Buddha in a seated position is found only in Mavelikara and it dates back to the ninth century.

Buddhist relics are found mainly in Mavelikara, Kunnathur, Karunagappally, and Ambalapuzha taluks.

Srimulavasam, a coast town believed to have been situated somewhere between Kayamkulam and Alappuzha was one of the chief centres of Buddhist life and culture, the manual says. Residents of Mavelikara have decided to celebrate the centenary of the installation of the statue. On Friday, they will light 100 lamps in the pagoda to mark the beginning of the celebrations.

