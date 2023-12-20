Wife petitions, daughter argues to get parole for father serving life sentence in Kerala HC

P Ramdas By

KOCHI: A daughter fought for the release of her father, who is a murder convict, on parole and the plea was filed by none other than her mother. The unique emotional bonding was witnessed at the Kerala High Court for the parole of Jayanandan, who is serving a life imprisonment for murder.

The legal fight by the daughter ensured two-day parole for Jayanandan to release his book “Pulari Viriyum Munpe” written during his 17-year-long jail term. The court said that Jayanandan should be allowed two days of escort parole on December 22 and December 23.

"The legal fight of a daughter to get a release order for her father to attend the function is also to be appreciated, even if her father is an accused in several cases including five murder cases. Just like a mother, a father is also a hero to every child," said Justice PV Kunhikrishnan citing the lyrics written by Kaithapram Damodaran Namboodiri.

The court added that this is a strange case where a daughter is fighting for the release of her father through her mother.

The court said that he should be taken to his house on December 22 and should be allowed to stay there from 9 am to 5 pm. Thereafter, he should either be taken to high security prison at Viyyur, Thrissur or to any other jail near Ernakulam. The court issued the order on the petition filed by Indira, wife of Jayanandan seeking to grant parole to her husband.

The court pointed out that a convict in detention for 17 years wrote a book and he wants to participate in his book release function. In such a situation, "I am of the considered opinion that the constitutional court should step in, even if the Rules do not permit such release. The petitioner's husband should be given an opportunity to participate in the book release function and also on the previous day for making arrangements for the function. The Petitioner and one of the daughters of the petitioner shall file an affidavit before the Superintendent, Viyyur jail to the effect that they will produce the convict before the jail after the book release function with the escort police," said the court.

The court observed that the daughter loves her father and is anxious to see that her father attends the book release function. Therefore, he should reciprocate by obeying the directions of the court to allow them to continue the legal fight in accordance with law.

Advocate Keerthi Jayanandan, who argued the matter, submitted that her father is in jail for the last 17 years and he reformed after 17 years of imprisonment and he wrote novels, stories, etc and the

same itself shows his reformation.

The book release is on December 23 at 10.30 am at Press Club and Sunil P. Elayidam will inaugurate the Programme.

The counsel argued that Jayanandan was released on two days' escort parole for attending his elder daughter's marriage after 17 years of imprisonment.

According to the petitioner, her husband studied only up to 9th standard and a book release is a dream to him. He wants to donate the funds raised by this book for the welfare of the children with special needs.

