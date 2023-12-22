Violence continues unabated during Nava Kerala Sadas; Youth Congress protestors beaten up by DYFI workers

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Violence continues to rock the capital district in the wake of Nava Kerala Sadas as DYFI workers beat up Youth Congress members in two places on Friday for waving black flags.

The Youth Congress workers, who protested against the LDF government's massive outreach program, were attacked at Kattakada town and Kuttichal- both located in the rural parts of Thiruvananthapuram district.

The first incident occurred at Kattakada in the morning when the Chief Minister and the ministers were moving to their next venue after wrapping up the morning get-together. The Youth Congress workers, who were hiding in various shops in the town, waved black flags. The police immediately pushed them away. Meanwhile, the DYFI members and the volunteers of the program ran towards the protestors and attacked them using sticks.

Later in the afternoon, a similar incident took place at Kuttichal near Kattakada. The Youth Congress workers, who protested against Nava Kerala Sadas, were roughed up by the DYFI workers.

