Home States Kerala

Violence continues unabated during Nava Kerala Sadas; Youth Congress protestors beaten up by DYFI workers

Youth Congress workers were attacked at Kattakada town and Kuttichal- both located in the rural parts of Thiruvananthapuram district.

Published: 22nd December 2023 06:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2023 06:29 PM   |  A+A-

DYFI workers roughing up Youth Congress workers who had waves black flags at CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Kattakada on Friday. (Photo | Deepu BP, EPS)

DYFI workers roughing up Youth Congress workers who had waves black flags at CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Kattakada on Friday. (Photo | Deepu BP, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Violence continues to rock the capital district in the wake of Nava Kerala Sadas as DYFI workers beat up Youth Congress members in two places on Friday for waving black flags.

The Youth Congress workers, who protested against the LDF government's massive outreach program, were attacked at Kattakada town and Kuttichal- both located in the rural parts of Thiruvananthapuram district.

The first incident occurred at Kattakada in the morning when the Chief Minister and the ministers were moving to their next venue after wrapping up the morning get-together. The Youth Congress workers, who were hiding in various shops in the town, waved black flags. The police immediately pushed them away. Meanwhile, the DYFI members and the volunteers of the program ran towards the protestors and attacked them using sticks.

Later in the afternoon, a similar incident took place at Kuttichal near Kattakada. The Youth Congress workers, who protested against Nava Kerala Sadas, were roughed up by the DYFI workers. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Youth Congress LDF Nava Kerala Sadas DYFI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp