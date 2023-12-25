Unesco honour for mandapam in Kerala leaves architect trio beaming

Lakshmi Athira By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The selection of the karnikara mandapam of the Kunnamangalam Bhagawati Temple for Unesco’s Asia Pacific award for cultural heritage conservation is an extra special moment for architects Swathi Subramanian, Savita Rajan and Ritu Sara Thomas. The trio of conservation architects was behind the restoration of the 600-year-old temple’s mandapam through sustainable methods, which earned the UN body’s recognition.

Their journey towards restoring heritage sites began when they formed ‘Team Ezha’ while studying in the School of Planning and Architecture in Delhi. Ezha mainly focuses on heritage conservation, documentation, heritage interpretation, and restoration of heritage structures and historic interiors.

“While pursuing masters, we shared a common interest in heritage projects and other artistic works. So, when we finished our studies, we decided to start Ezha,” said Swathi.“Our first project was part of a national-level completion organised by the Indian Institute of Architects on the theme ‘reviving Kozhikode’. It aimed to revive the Comtrust factory building in Kozhikode.

We were part of the entire revival process and were fortunate to get an award during the Young Architects Festival for our work. The project prompted us to continue our passion for restoring heritage buildings,” Swathi said. Archival and Research Project (ARPO) invited Ezha to document and design restoration activities in karnikara mandapam.

“ARPO executive director Shruthin Lal contacted us. When we reached the temple, its structure was on the verge of collapse. Since it was a place of worship, we had to complete the work before its festival in March. We started in January and followed the ‘Jeernotharna’ restoration technique. For this, we approached local masons and carpenters to make the temple’s architecture style,” said Savita Rajan.

“During the works, we used traditional building techniques. The biggest highlight was that the whole team behind the project including architects and temple committee members were women, not to mention the deity,” Savita said.

“We are currently working on the documentation of Sri Mahishamardini Temple in Kasaragod. Later, we will be engaging in a sustainable model for the restoration of the Kunnamangalam temple. We consider the UNESCO award as recognition of our work, “ said Ritu.

