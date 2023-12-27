As 2023 comes to an end, TNIE Kerala takes a look back on stories that made an impact

By Express News Service

2023 was marked by triumphs and tragedies, innovations and conflicts. As always, TNIE dug deep to bring out the truth. As we turn the final pages of the year, TNIE takes a look back on the stories that made an impact, were talked about, and made us feel proud.

Special assistance

a) 5K special school staff working without pay for the last 9 months | Anna Jose | March 23

b) Govt releases G40 crore for special schools | Anna Jose | April 4

Nearly 5,000 teaching and non-teaching staff of around 300 special schools were forced to work without pay for nine months from June 2022 to February 2023. Though D45 crore was allotted for the schools in the 2022-23 state budget, the amount was not released. After TNIE reported the teachers’ plight, MP Shashi Tharoor took up the matter with the government. Within a week, the staff received their salaries.

A tale of grit

Cancer survivor & amputee, Sanoj is determined to ‘scale’ his limitations | Lakshmi Athira | November 9

P R Sanoj was 18 when his left arm had to be amputated after he was diagnosed with cancer. However, he did not lose heart and at the age of 28, he climbed Varayadumotta, considered one of the most challenging trekking destinations in the state. After TNIE published his exploits, many people offered Sanoj sponsorships to help him realize his dream of climbing the Himalayas.

Raising eyebrows

a) We held talks with RSS because they control the govt: Arif Ali | K S Sreejith | February 14

b) Aim is to resolve issues of discord between Hindus and Muslims: RSS leader Indresh Kumar | K S Sreejith | February 15



TNIE broke the news about a secret meeting between Jamaat-e-Islami and RSS. The report sparked major discussions in the state’s political circles. While the LDF and UDF raised political allegations about the same, leaders of both RSS and Jamaat-e-Islami defended their actions.

ALSO READ | Dialogues well-delivered: Throwback to few of TNIE's interviews with members of Malayalam film industry

Mural revolution

Women adorn Kozhikode temple with murals | Pooja Nair | February 15

Shattering age-old norms, a temple committee in Kozhikode’s Vadakara entrusted a team of five women artists to paint murals on the walls of Mannabrath Devi Temple. TNIE ‘s report about the work by artists Ambili Vijayan, Rejina, Swathi, Anaswara, and Haritha became a topic of major discussion across the state.

perfect ‘climax’

Film Development Corporation likely to shut office in Kerala | Sovi Vidyadharan | July 5

A TNIE report brought to the fore NFDC’s plans to shut down its only branch in the state. It also highlighted how the move would affect the indigent pension of over 70 cine artists.

The report prompted the NFDC headquarters to shelve the plan.

Making a mark

School athletes decry new grace marks norms | Sovi Vidyadharan | April 25

The revised guidelines for awarding grace marks for sports in SSLC and HSS exams, devaluing participation and achievements, came as a huge blow to student-athletes. Immediately after TNIE ’s report, the general education department increased the grace marks, giving a boost to the champions.

Red tape untangled

Nila Gate at Technopark to be reopened | Krishnachand K | November 30

A day after TNIE reported the plight of hundreds of techies and shop owners after the closing of the wicket gate near the Nila building in Technopark, the district administration intervened and directed the authorities to reopen it. Earlier, IT employees had launched a campaign on social media on the need to open the Nila Side Gate.

State’s tryst with culture

a) Kalamandalam all set to become state university | Anil S | January 7

b) Kalamandalam set for cultural university boost, to oversee music, fine arts colleges | Manoj Viswanathan | November 25

The government decided to upgrade Kerala Kalamandalam into a cultural university to oversee all fine arts institutions in the state. A total of 30 cultural institutions and eight music and fine arts colleges would be brought under it. As per the DPR, Kalamandalam would have a senate, a syndicate, and an academic council. TNIE was the first to report about the government’s decision to convert Kalamandalam to a state university from its deemed-to-be-university status.

Big relief

Overcrowded trains haunt North Malabar passengers | M A Rajeev Kumar | October 18

Back-to-back reports by TNIE on the ordeal faced by daily train commuters between Kasaragod and Kozhikode owing to the lack of sufficient coaches in trains struck a chord with many people. Soon after the plight of commuters was highlighted, the authorities allotted an additional coach to Parasuram Express.

ALSO READ | The colours of 2023: A peek into world of art

silver lining to the SilverLine

Sreedharan to be the ‘SilverLining’ | Rajesh Abraham | July 10

The TNIE report about the state government seeking metro man E Sreedharan’s suggestions to revive the SilverLine project came at a time when everyone thought the semi-high-speed rail project had been put on the back burner. Given Sreedharan’s expertise and his good equations with the Centre, all eyes are now on the reworked project. The report kicked off a debate in political circles.

The untold story

Arikomban went from orphaned calf to troublemaker | Nejma Sulaiman | March 24

When rogue tusker Arikomban was making headlines, TNIE delved deeper into its life. The report received an overwhelming response from readers as it shed light on the reasons behind Arikomban’s rampage in Chinnakkanal. The report was published when efforts were on to capture and relocate the tusker and was widely followed up by national and international media, including the BBC.

A case of mistaken identity

Widely-circulated photo not of Variankunnan: UK-based researcher | M P Prashanth | November 22

The report was on the photo that was widely circulated as that of Variankunnanth Kunjammad Haji, the leader of the 1921 Malabar Rebellion. A researcher contested the claims and said the photo was actually of another leader of the rebellion. The report created huge ripples and was widely followed up.

A page turned

Democracy is no longer anathema to Jama’at-e-Islami | M P Prashanth | December 21

Jamaat-e-Islami had until recently held the view that participating in democratic processes was un-Islamic. It had also asked members to approach ‘un-Islamic courts’ only in unavoidable circumstances. However, the organization recently amended the controversial sections of its constitution.

TNIE was the first to report on the amendments.

Stir in the making

Unpaid, overburdened: Mid-day meal cooks to protest | Sovi Vidyadharan | March 10

The TNIE report exposed the noon meal crisis in schools due to non-payment of months of honorarium for cooks. The report prompted the government to step in and clear the dues of around 14,000 cooks across the state, ensuring nutritious meals for children again.

Setting the record straight

Book adds to narrative of ‘struggle’ that toppled EMS govt | Anil S | January 14

TNIE ’s report about a new narrative on what led to the dismissal of Kerala’s first EMS government initiated major discussions in the state. The report was based on the work on ‘Global capital and peripheral labour’ that quoted from the memoir of Colonel WSS Mackay of UK-based plantation giant James Finlay. It said a foreign plantation lobby played a crucial role in the decision by then PM Jawaharlal Nehru.

