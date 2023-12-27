Home States Kerala

Kozhikode Paragon ranked 5th in Taste Atlas's ranking of best restaurants in world

Tunday Kababi restaurant in Lucknow is ranked sixth. The top-ranked restaurant is Figlmuller, Vienna. 

Published: 27th December 2023 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2023 09:28 AM

Paragon_Kozhikode

Paragon restaurant in Kozhikode.

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE:  Having celebrated a ranking of 11 among the world’s top 150 restaurants just six months ago, Kozhikode’s iconic restaurant Paragon has something bigger to cheer for. The same digital travel guide, Taste Atlas, has now raised Paragon to the fifth rank, with Malabar Biryani remaining the restaurant’s iconic dish.

According to Taste Atlas’ latest ranking, two Indian restaurants — Paragon in Kozhikode and Tunday Kababi in Lucknow — have made it to the top six. Tunday Kababi is ranked sixth. The top-ranked restaurant is Figlmuller, Vienna. 

“Being raised to the fifth position in such a short time is a moment to cherish. We will continue to serve the best food to people coming from across the globe to experience our culinary magic,” said Paragon CEO and culinary composer Sumesh Govind.

