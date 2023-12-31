Petrol pumps in state to remain shut from tonight

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Petrol pumps in the state will remain closed from 8 pm on Sunday to 6 am on Monday in protest against frequent attacks on fuel station employees by customers who arrive at the outlets for filling fuel.

The decision was taken by the All Kerala Federation of Petroleum Traders (AKFPT) demanding the formulation of a special law to ensure the security of petrol pumps and its employees similar to a law against attacks on healthcare workers and establishments in the state.

AKFPT president Tomy Thomas said that, apart from the protest, it is also a precautionary measure as violence by New Year revellers is frequent on December 31 and January 1.

“Over 200 attacks on petrol pump employees were reported in various parts of the state in 2023. We drew the attention of the state government and petroleum pump operators regarding the issue. But no action was taken to prevent such attacks,” he said.

According to Tomy, employees are afraid to work at petrol pumps due to security concerns. Now most of the pumps have migrant workers as employees. “Five years ago, around 80% of employees at petrol pumps were Keralites. Now it is not even 8%.

The number of women employees also has come down drastically. In recent years, petroleum companies have been putting pressure on fuel station owners to increase the sales of premium petrol and diesel. There were instances when employees were attacked for filling premium fuel in customers’ vehicles,” he said.

