CIAL completes Digi Yatra trial, Union min reviews airport facilities

The system will facilitate the passengers’ entry to the terminal by showing their bar-coded boarding pass at the kiosks set up as part of the project. 

Published: 06th February 2023 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2023 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

CIAL managing director S Suhas explaining the facilities of the Kochi airport to Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia during his visit on Saturday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Making travel more convenient, Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) has completed the trial of Digi Yatra phase I, which will enable passengers to pass the e-gate at the first-level security point with ease. The system will facilitate the passengers’ entry to the terminal by showing their bar-coded boarding pass at the kiosks set up as part of the project. 

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyothiraditya Scindia reviewed CIAL’s facilities on Saturday and expressed his satisfaction with its maintenance. “Airports in the country should adopt digital interfaces at all touchpoints to ensure better experience for passengers. The kiosks should be interactive, multi-lingual and easily identifiable,” said Scindia.

