Koodathayi serial murder case: No trace of cyanide in 4 victims’ remains

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: In the sensational Koodathayi serial murder case in which six were killed, detailed investigations at the Central Forensic Science Laboratory, Hyderabad, found no trace of cyanide in the remains of four victims. This validates the results of the regional lab which also failed to find cyanide in the remains of Annamma Thomas, Tom Thomas, Mathew Manjadiyil, and Alphine.

In the Koodathayi case, which is under trial now, Jollyamma Joseph, allegedly poisoned six people with cyanide over 14 years. The victims are Jolly’s first husband Roy Thomas, mother-in-law Annamma Thomas, father-in-law Tom Thomas, Annamma’s brother Mathew Mannjadiyil, Jolly’s second husband Shaju’s first wife Cily, and daughter Alphine.

The result from the central lab was submitted directly to the court and discussed during the trial at the Special Additional Sessions Court Marad last Saturday. Adv Hijaz Ahammed appeared for the defense while special prosecutor N K Unnikrishnan and additional public prosecutor E Subash appeared for the prosecution.

Unnikrishanan told TNIE “The results of the forensic tests at the regional lab and central lab are similar. The murders of Annamma, Tom, Mathew, and Alphine took place between 2002 and 2014. It is difficult to detect particles of cyanide that have entered the liver and blood from such decomposed human bodies. We think that going for further scientific examination of the remains would not be of much use.”

According to the FIR, Jolly killed Annamma Thomas by mixing ‘dog kill’ poison and three others with cyanide. The investigation team found documents and other evidence that points out that the accused had bought the poison from the veterinary hospital to kill Annamma. Jolly had also confessed that she gave cyanide to kill the other three.

The bodies were exhumed for investigation in 2019. The forensic test results of Jolly’s first husband Roy Thomas and her second husband’s wife Cily found that the cause of death was cyanide. Initially, no trace of cyanide was found in the remains of the remaining four in the regional forensic lab. Later, the sample was sent to the Central Forensic Lab to get it tested for the second time.

The Special Additional Sessions Court Marad has ruled that testimony of witnesses in the Roy Thomas murder case will be heard from March 6 to May 18 and the summons should be sent to 158 witnesses to appear for the hearing.



