Kerala High Court seeks explanation from Unni Mukundan’s lawyer

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday vacated the interim order of stay granted in a petition filed by actor Unni Mukundan through advocate Saiby Jose Kidangoor seeking to quash the FIR against him in a case registered for allegedly outraging the modesty of a woman.

Justice K Babu issued the order after the lawyer of the victim submitted before the court that the stay order was based on a false submission that the matter has been settled by the parties in the case. The victim also said that she did not swear the affidavit stated to have been filed in her name.

The court orally observed: “this is a serious thing and playing fraud on the court. This is suspected to be a forgery. The petitioner has to answer.” A responsible counsel appeared for the victim and submitted that the matter is not settled.

“Having regard to the circumstances brought out on records, the interim order granted stands vacated.”

“You will have to answer on how this affidavit was filed,” the court directed to counsel who appeared on behalf of the actor. Saiby did not appear before the court on Thursday and his junior argued the case.

“I will dispose of the matter on merit,” the court said, and asked the victim’s counsel to file a counter affidavit.

