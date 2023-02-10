Home States Kerala

Kerala High Court seeks explanation from Unni Mukundan’s lawyer

A responsible counsel appeared for the victim and submitted that the matter is not settled.

Published: 10th February 2023 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2023 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)

Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday vacated the interim order of stay granted in a petition filed by actor Unni Mukundan through advocate Saiby Jose Kidangoor seeking to quash the FIR against him in a case registered for allegedly outraging the modesty of a woman.

Justice K Babu issued the order after the lawyer of the victim submitted before the court that the stay order was based on a false submission that the matter has been settled by the parties in the case. The victim also said that she did not swear the affidavit stated to have been filed in her name. 

The court orally observed: “this is a serious thing and playing fraud on the court. This is suspected to be a forgery. The petitioner has to answer.”  A responsible counsel appeared for the victim and submitted that the matter is not settled.

ALSO READ | Saiby got stay by filing fake document in sexual assault case

“Having regard to the circumstances brought out on records, the interim order granted stands vacated.”
“You will have to answer on how this affidavit was filed,” the court directed to counsel who appeared on behalf of the actor. Saiby did not appear before the court on Thursday and his junior argued the case.

“I will dispose of the matter on merit,” the court said, and asked the victim’s counsel to file a counter affidavit.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala High Court Unni Mukundan Saiby Jose Kidangoor
India Matters
(Representational image)
Seven die of suffocation in Andhra Pradesh's oil factory
An Odiya man carries his wife's body on his shoulders after she died while travelling in an auto at Chelluru Ring Road, in Vizianagaram. (Photo | PTI)
Odisha man walks kilometres with wife's body on shoulders after her death in Andhra
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise scam: ED arrest media firm owner who managed AAP's Goa campaign
Vehicles move past a signage near the entrance of Adani Corporate House in Ahmedabad, India. (File Photo | AP)
MSCI review puts India's Adani shares back in the red

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp