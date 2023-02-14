Teachers, cops charged with most cases among govt officers in Kerala

Ajith Kannan By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The role of teaching and police comes with a greater sense of bonding, mutual trust and loyalty. However, the state’s crime data reveals that many have misused this relationship to taint these two professions. As per figures, teachers top the list among all government officers who face grave criminal charges. Of the registered 88 cases, many are charges of sexual abuse on minors. Police officers responsible for preventing crimes in society are second on the list, with 59 cases.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan revealed the data in reply to a question by MLA Linto Joseph in the recently concluded assembly session. According to data, there are 172 cases against government officials (between May 2021 & December 2022) on charges that include rape, sexual abuse, murder attempt, domestic violence, abetment of suicide, and dowry harassment, among others.

More than half of these are registered against teachers - 88 cases. Pocso cases feature prominently among them. As many as 59 cases are registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (Pocso) Act. The data further revealed that most teachers involved in such cases had committed the crime multiple times.

Murder attempt, criminal conspiracy, damaging public property, and dacoity are the other major offences registered against teachers.

A total of 59 criminal cases are lodged against police officers - ranging from DySP to CPOs - on charges that include rape, atrocities against women, abetment of suicide, demanding dowry and domestic violence. There are also seven Pocso cases registered against cops.

The other government officers on the list include personnel from health, industries, motor vehicles department, local self-governments, treasury, forest and wildlife, agriculture, animal husbandry, revenue, postal department, court, Kerala water authority, KSEB, BSNL.

The highest number of cases were registered in Malappuram (44), followed by Kozhikode city (20) and Thiruvananthapuram city (11). Pathanamthitta and Kasaragod are at the bottom with a single case each.In addition to these cases, the state Crime Branch has also registered 16 criminal cases against government offices between May 2021 and December 2022.

