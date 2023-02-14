Home States Kerala

UDF kicks off day-night protest in Kerala against fuel cess

The UDF convener also had a few words against Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine, alleging that the latter’s antic of increasing the water cess has come as a huge blow to the people.

Published: 14th February 2023 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2023 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

UDF convener M M Hassan at the inauguration of UDF’s day and night protest in front of the Secretariat against fuel cess. (Photo | B P Deepu)

UDF convener M M Hassan at the inauguration of UDF’s day and night protest in front of the Secretariat against fuel cess. (Photo | B P Deepu)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: UDF Convener M M Hassan on Monday claimed that Kerala had become the most expensive state in the world. Inaugurating the UDF’s day-and-night protest in front of the Secretariat on Monday, Hassan unleashed his tirade against the LDF government’s budget proclamations of increasing fuel cess and the water tariff and did not even spare Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

He alleged that the Pinarayi regime was becoming an “extortion” government. “Once upon a time, Kayamkulam Kochunni extorted money from people in the cover of night. What’s happening in Kerala now is extortion in broad daylight. Has CM Pinarayi Vijayan become a stubborn Vijayan?” Hassan said. The UDF convener also had a few words against Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine, alleging that the latter’s antic of increasing the water cess has come as a huge blow to the people.

The day-and-night protest is happening across the state, save for Wayanad and Kannur. The UDF leadership omitted the two districts as senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was in Wayanad for a whirlwind one-day tour of his Lok Sabha constituency, and Kannur hosted IUML’s district meeting on Monday. The protests will conclude at 10am on Tuesday.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, who inaugurated the protest in Kozhikode, said taking people in preventive custody to block protests against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was a violation of the Supreme Court order. He also asked why Pinarayi is afraid of protests. “Youth Congress workers were detained for hours in the name of a programme to be attended by the CM. A girl who protested against the CM was dragged through the road in Ernakulam. A person who went out to buy medicine for his child was terrorised. Pinarayi has become an autocrat,” Satheesan said.

“The UDF has called for more agitations against the tax hike,” he said. Satheesan also pointed out there was a spike in the number of suicides in the state. He said that people are resorting to suicide due to non-payment of salaries and debt traps. “And yet, the government says there is no financial trouble in the state,” Satheesan said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
'Nothing for BJP to hide and be afraid of": Amit Shah on Hindenburg-Adani row
Vehicles move past a signage near the entrance of Adani Corporate House in Ahmedabad, India. (File Photo | AP)
Adani Group firms fall for 2nd day running, Adani Enterprises down nearly 5 per cent
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations
Five killed as SUV hits group of women crossing Nashik-Pune highway in Maharashtra
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul's plane denied permission to land at Varanasi airport, claims Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp