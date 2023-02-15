Home States Kerala

Plea in Kerala HC seeking law to prohibit practice of black magic, sorcery 

By PTI

KOCHI: A plea has been filed in the Kerala High Court seeking to pass a law to prohibit the practice of black magic, sorcery and inhuman evil practices in society. 

A bench headed by the Chief Justice S Manikumar which had on Tuesday considered the plea, asked the government what was the reason for the delay in passing such a statute.

The court has said that it will further hear the matter after two weeks.

The writ petition filed by Kerala Yukthi Vadhi Sangam, which claims to stand for rationalism, humanism, scientific temper and spirit of inquiry, told the High Court that the state was continuously witnessing some crimes in connection with superstitious beliefs.

"Currently, there are no adequate provisions in the general penal statute to prohibit the same or to be otherwise dealt with. Karnataka and Maharashtra are two states which have passed statutes in this regard," the plea, filed through lawyer P V Jeevesh, said.

The petition sought to consider and take a decision on the recommendation of the law reforms commission report 2019 with regard to the enactment of 'The Kerala Prevention of Eradication of Inhuman Evil Practices, Sorcery and Black Magic Bill-2019'.

It also sought to declare human sacrifice and other inhuman, evil and barbaric practices and black magic, etc, as illegal and to take action against black magic and witchcraft centres in the state.

The plea also sought to declare that films, serials, and telefilms, having content of superstitious beliefs as illegal.

