Home States Kerala

Which track will Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode take?

Decision on whether to build a light, neo or conventional metro will be taken after KMRL receives a report in March

Published: 16th February 2023 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2023 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Aishwarya Prabhakaran
Express News Service

KOCHI:  A final decision on whether to build a light, neo, or conventional metro in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode cities will be taken after the Urban Mass Transit Company Limited (UMTC) in Delhi submits its report to Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) next month.

Loknath Behera, managing director of KMRL, said the UMTC is conducting a comprehensive mobility plan (CMP) and alternate traffic analysis (ATS) study in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode cities. “The fieldwork is expected to be completed by February-end, and we expect that they will submit a report based on their feasibility study to KMRL by March 31. The decision on constructing a light, neo, or conventional metro will be made based on the report,” Behera told TNIE.

He also added that the process would take time as it needs approval from the central government.
“Following the study, a detailed project report (DPR) would be prepared for both cities. The DPR will be sent to the state government for approval and later to the central government, which is the sanctioning authority for metro rail,” Behera said. He further added that the civil work in Thiruvananthapuram will not begin this year. 

“In Thiruvananthapuram, there is a proposal to build an underground metro in certain areas, unlike the one we have in Kochi. Moreover, the procedure for approval will take time, and it is difficult to begin the civil work this year,” he said. Speaking about the losses KMRL has been facing, Behera said that it plans to bring its operational losses to zero in the near future. 

“For the financial year 2022–23, we have a target to achieve a revenue of Rs 69.52 crores from fare boxes (metro ridership), and till January 31, 2023, we have achieved Rs 62.58 crores (which is 90% of the target achieved). We are expecting that by March, we will exceed our target, as the average daily ridership has gone up to 80,000 from 13,000 earlier,” Behera said.

Meanwhile, generating revenue from the non-fare box has been a task for KMRL. “We have a target to achieve Rs 47.53 crores, and we have reached Rs 36.74 crores till January 31 (which is 77.30% of the target achieved),” he said. “We have plans to increase our non-fare box revenue by organising various events and renting the space for shows as we did for the Paltu Janwar, a dog show, earlier this month,” he added.

Will take time 

The process would take time as the project needs approval from the Union government

A Detailed Project Report (DPR) would be prepared for both cities, following the study carried out by Urban Mass Transit Company Limited

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thiruvananthapuram UMTC Kochi Metro Rail Limited
India Matters
Godavari Express derails at Telangana's Bibinagar, no casualties reported
M Sivasankar
LIFE Mission case: Kerala CMO's former Principal Secretary arrested
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
Government to bring changes in CrPC, IPC, says Amit Shah
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
 Adani Group hires Grant Thornton for audit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp