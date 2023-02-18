Home States Kerala

Let leadership take a call on CWC election, says Tharoor

Speaking to the media here on Friday, Tharoor however maintained that there’s a difference of opinion in the party over whether election should be held to CWC and its timing.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after declaring that he will not contest in the Congress Working Committee election, senior leader Shashi Tharoor said it is for the party leadership to take a call on whether election should be held to CWC or not. On Thursday, Tharoor had made it clear that he would not contest in the CWC election. 

Speaking to the media here on Friday, Tharoor however maintained that there’s a difference of opinion in the party over whether election should be held to CWC and its timing. “So far no discussions were held with me regarding this. I have no specific expectations. We do keenly watch if there are any new developments in the party,” he said while responding to questions on whether he expects his name to figure among those nominated to the CWC. 

When asked about different opinions in the party over election, he said, “Election to the party president post was held last year. That time there was a feeling that elections are two years away. Now we are closer to the general election.

Moreover, this year elections to nine state assemblies are being held. The party should stand united now,” he said.  Responding to questions, Tharoor said that he decided to contest in the Congress presidential election as it would be beneficial for the party. 

