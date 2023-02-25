Home States Kerala

Thangal to take forward Wafy-Waffiya colleges in Kerala

Students assured not to be worried about functioning of colleges 

Published: 25th February 2023 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2023 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

Samastha leaders

Samastha leaders addressing the media at Panakkad in Malappuram on Friday

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM:  Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama (Samastha) leadership on Friday entrusted IUML state president and Coordination of Islamic Colleges (CIC) president Syed Sadik Ali Shihab Thangal to take Wafy and Waffiya colleges forward in the absence of its general secretary (former) Abdul Hakeem Faizy Adrisseri. The leadership also asked the Wafy and Waffiya students not to be worried about the functioning of the Wafy and Waffiya colleges under the CIC. 

The Samastha leaders sent out the message to the students and parents at a press conference conducted at Panakkad which was attended by Sadik Ali Thangal. Samastha president Jifri Muthukoya Thangal and general secretary Ali Kutty Musliyar met Sadik Ali Shihab Thangal at his residence in Panakkad and discussed the developments related to CIC. 

The resignation of Hakeem Faizy and his 117 colleagues has led to an administrative crisis at the CIC. The CIC is an umbrella organisation of colleges that run Wafy and Waffiya courses. Many students had also raised concerns about the future of their studies in the colleges under the CIC considering the recent developments including the quitting of Adrisseri. 

Also, the supporters of Adrisseri had mounted pressure on Samastha leadership and Sadik Ali Thangal to take back Adrisseri, who designed and developed Wafy and Waffiya courses, to the post of general secretary.  At Panakkad, the Samastha leaders discussed the latest developments related to the CIC with Sadik Ali Thangal and asked him to take corrective steps immediately. 

Jifri Muthukoya Thangal, during a joint press conference with Ali Kutty Musliyar and Sadik Ali Thangal at Panakkad, said, “The students of the colleges under the CIC and their parents need not be worried. We have decided to take the colleges under the CIC forward. We entrusted Sadik Ali Thangal to make arrangements for the smooth functioning of the colleges under the CIC. “  By holding a meeting with Thangal, Samastha leadership hints that it would not step back from the actions taken against Adrisseri.  

