Central Railway to operate six special services

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Central Railway has decided to operate six special fare trains between Mumbai and Kanyakumari via Thiruvananthapuram to clear extra rush. Train no. 01461 Chatrapati Sivaji Maharaj Terminus - Kanyakumari will leave Chatrapati Sivaji Maharaj Terminus at 3.30pm on January 5 and reach Kanyakumari Junction at 11.20pm the next day.

In return direction, train no. 01462 Kanyakumari - Chatrapati Sivaji Maharaj Terminus, which will leave Kanyakumari Junction at 2.15 pm on January 7, will reach Chatrapati Sivaji Maharaj Terminus at 9.50pm the next day.

Train no. 01463 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus - Kanyakumari via Thiruvananthapuram will leave Lokmanya Tilak at 3.30pm on January 12 and 19 and reach the destination at 11.20pm the next day. The train in return direction will leave Kanyakumari Junction at 2.15pm on January 14 and 21, and reach the destination at 9.50pm the next day.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Central Railway has decided to operate six special fare trains between Mumbai and Kanyakumari via Thiruvananthapuram to clear extra rush. Train no. 01461 Chatrapati Sivaji Maharaj Terminus - Kanyakumari will leave Chatrapati Sivaji Maharaj Terminus at 3.30pm on January 5 and reach Kanyakumari Junction at 11.20pm the next day. In return direction, train no. 01462 Kanyakumari - Chatrapati Sivaji Maharaj Terminus, which will leave Kanyakumari Junction at 2.15 pm on January 7, will reach Chatrapati Sivaji Maharaj Terminus at 9.50pm the next day. Train no. 01463 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus - Kanyakumari via Thiruvananthapuram will leave Lokmanya Tilak at 3.30pm on January 12 and 19 and reach the destination at 11.20pm the next day. The train in return direction will leave Kanyakumari Junction at 2.15pm on January 14 and 21, and reach the destination at 9.50pm the next day.