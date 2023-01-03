Kalolsavam appeal system to be revised: V Sivankutty

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Education Minister V Sivankutty said the increasing number of appeals in connection with the Kerala School Kalolsavam is an unhealthy trend. Assuring steps to arrest the trend, he said the Kalolsavam manual will be revised to reform the appeal system. He was speaking to reporters at the Kalolsavam organising committee office, here, on Monday.

As many as 9,512 students have registered for 239 events at the five-day event. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the Kalolsavam at 10 am on Tuesday. The city has readied 24 venues to welcome participants and audiences. Registration to the arts festival started on Monday.

The first group of students who arrived at Kozhikode railway station was received by Tourism Minister P A Muhammed Riyas. The participants will be accommodated in 20 centres, and 30 special vehicles have been assigned to transport competitors and their support staff. Arrangements have also been made for autorickshaws to make the festival run at lower rates.

The Kalolsavam Gold Cup started its journey from Palakkad and reached the district border at Ramanattukara on Monday. From Ramanattukara it made its way through ten centres in the city. It was displayed at Mananchira Square for two hours.

A large volunteer force, comprising teachers, students, NSS, NCC cadets, scouts and guides, officials, youth, has been put in place. Departments such as police, fire force and health will also be working in coordination for the smooth conduct of the festival.

A system has been put in place to ensure that competitions are held at designated venues as per schedule. Kozhikode is also preparing to welcome art connoisseurs from different parts of the state.

