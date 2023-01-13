 Kerala Food Safety Department bans mayonnaise made of raw egg

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The food safety department has issued an order banning the preparation of mayonnaise using raw egg with immediate effect. The decision was taken after several incidents of food poisoning have been reported in the state, especially after consuming chicken dishes.

It was later found that mayonnaise made of raw eggs, served along with the drilled chicken and dressings for sandwiches, was the villain. Such preparations have a very short shelf life and it becomes almost difficult for hotels to ensure food safety. Subsequently the health minister Veena George held discussions with the representatives of hotels and other eateries on Wednesday to prepare fresh guidelines for food safety.

They have also agreed to use only pasteurised egg for making egg mayonnaise. The department has only banned the use of mayonnaise made using raw eggs. The eateries can continue to provide eggless mayonnaise.

The hotels and restaurant associations have also agreed to cooperate with the department’s direction for mentioning use-by time on food parcels. All food parcels must have a sticker bearing the time of preparation and the maximum time the food is considered fit for consumption.

The department has also directed the owners to ensure health cards for all food handlers in the shop. All the employees have to undergo training in food safety. The shops have been asked to designate one supervisor to ensure hygiene.

The department has initiated the hygiene rating system for hotels. We will also launch a mobile application through which the public can raise complaints, by the end of January, said Veena.

According to her, a task force to inspect hotels and eateries anywhere in the state, has been formed. The department has directed all officers to upload the inspection report online, to appraise the state-level officers about the enforcement. The food safety department intensified inspections after a woman died of food poisoning in Kottayam on January 2.



