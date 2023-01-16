Home States Kerala

Gavi’s rudraksha beads the answer to Kerala Forest Development Corporation’s prayers

KFDC officials talking to TNIE said that there is a robust demand for the beads with an increasing number of tourists buying them  for religious purpose and as souvenirs. 

Published: 16th January 2023 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2023 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Sajimon PS
Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA:  Mostly seen in the foothills of the Himalayas, the rare ‘Elaeocarpus Ganitrus’ trees in Gavi  are now turning out to be a money spinner for the Kerala Forest Development Corporation (KFDC).

Rudraksha, the dried seeds of the Elaeocarpus ganitrus tree, are held sacred and believed to be  made from the tears of Lord Shiva. It is also sacred for Buddhists and used as prayer beads by them. KFDC officials talking to TNIE said that there is a robust demand for the beads with an increasing number of tourists buying them  for religious purpose and as souvenirs. 

Jomy Augustine, a botanist said the rudraksha trees are mainly seen in Nepal and North Indian states like UP. “It is rarely seen in South India. The trees, which are seen in Gavi areas, might have been planted by somebody who brought the seeds or sapling from North India. This tree grows quickly and starts bearing fruits,” he added.

The tree starts flowering during the months of November-December.Flowers are white in colour and fruits start appearing by the end of January.  KFDC workers collect the fruits and process it to make the seeds finer. It is mainly sold in the ecoshop  of KFDC in Gavi and other places. 

“The fruit has a blue outer husk. Our workers remove the soft blue outer husk after immersing the fruit in water. The inner seed is the rudraksha. After washing in water, it will be smeared with oil to make it smooth and fine,” said an official of KFDC. 

He added that there is good demand from tourists and it is sold in a packet of five and priced at Rs 50.
Padmanabhan Selvaraj, who belongs to one of the Sri Lankan Tamil families residing at Gavi, said that when they go other places  to see their friends and relatives, they gift rudraksha to them. Lankan Tamils were rehabilitated in  Gavi, Kochu Pamba, Meenar, Pathinalam Mile and 18 Inch Colony as part of an Indo-Sri Lanka pact in the 70s. Most of them work in the plantations and shops  of KFDC. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Forest Development Corporation
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Living with disability: High fluoride in water takes its toll on villages in Rajasthan
Profesor Ronald E Asher. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Me grand dad ‘ad an elephant: Celebrating a British Professor who fell in love with Malayalam
SRK in a still from the newly released Pathaan.
The return of the Khans
Amitabh Bachchan. (File Photo)
Experts again ask Big B not to do ‘unhealthy’ biscuit ad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp