Pistol-totting FB picture from 2018 lands Kerala man in police net

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Posting gun-totting photos may fetch you ‘likes’ on social media. But they can also land you in trouble. A Fort Kochi resident realised this the hard way when he was recently booked under the Arms Act for posting a photograph of himself holding a pistol on Facebook in 2018.

Fort Kochi police registered a case against Riyas K B alias Riyas Perera, 34, of Thuruthy Colony in Fort Kochi on January 13. The case was registered under sections 3 and 25(1B)(a) of the Arms Act for carrying a firearm without licence and illegally acquiring one.

However, his troubles with law enforcers were by happenstance. In fact, Riyas was the complainant in another case registered with the Fort Kochi police station on January 3 after he was attacked by a five-member gang near Kalavathy School in Fort Kochi on December 29. In his statement, Riyas alleged that a minor quarrel led to the incident.

He was allegedly waylaid by Sajeer alias Quotation Sajeer, Nishad alias Kakachi Nishad, Nisam alias Pappan Nisam, Akku alias Kakkachi Akku and Haris alias Kakkachi Haris, and attacked with a pen knife and wooden plank. The group allegedly snatched his gold bracelet weighing 10gms, mobile phone and Rs 20,000.

However, his statement raised suspicions and police checked the history of all concerned. They now suspect it to be a fight between two local gangs. “While checking the history of both parties, we examined the Facebook account of Riyas. We found a photograph in which he is seen holding a pistol posted on Facebook on May 7, 2018,” an officer said.

Police found that no gun licence had been issued to him and registered a case. A probe has been launched and a detailed statement will be recorded soon. “His arrest would be recorded and he will be released on bail. However, we will conduct a probe into whether he kept arms and ammunition without possessing a licence. We have also collected details on his antecedents and checked for criminal history. We are also attempting to trace the people who attacked Riyas,” the officer added.

