Kerala: For this mum-son doctor duo, service begins in their village Kuttanad

Dr Grace George, 69, and her son Dr Mathew George, 43, have been working at the Government Taluk Hospital in Kuttanad without accepting any remuneration for the past many months.

Published: 23rd January 2023 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2023 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

Dr Grace George and her son Dr Mathew George

By Biju E Paul
Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA:  For this mother and son, their vocation is a service that extends beyond monetary gain. And the two doctors’ efforts at treating people with respect and compassion have come as a blessing for the residents of their native Pulinkunnu, a water-logged village in Kuttanad. 

Dr Grace George, 69, and her son Dr Mathew George, 43, have been working at the Government Taluk Hospital in Kuttanad without accepting any remuneration for the past many months.  Mathew chanced upon a notice from the superintendent of the hospital in July inviting doctors and paramedical staff ready to work voluntarily.

“It got me thinking about sharing my knowledge and skills with the people of our village. I contacted the superintendent and joined the hospital on July 27,” says the MBBS degree holder from the Thrissur Government Medical College. Mathew had spent many years in Muscat, Oman, before returning to his homeland two years ago.

Grace also worked in Muscat for 42 years and her husband George was a businessman in the Gulf country. After returning to Kerala, George followed his passion and started farming activities in Kuttanad. Mathew, who shares the passion, decided to support his father. Grace, an MBBS graduate from Kottayam GMCH, also runs a free clinic near their house. 

“After I joined the taluk hospital, I realised how shortage of medical professionals can affect patient care. I shared the concern with my mother and she decided to join the hospital three months ago,” says Mathew. 
Besides them, four nurses, two pharmacists, one data-entry operator, and a social worker do voluntary work at the hospital. 

