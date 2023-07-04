By revisiting unity talks, Sunni groups look to bury differences

By Express News Service

Unlike in other parts of the world, ‘Sunni’ is a general term used in Kerala to denote Muslims who follow the Sufi version of Islam. Sunnis are opposed to other streams of Islam such as Salafis,

Wahhabis, Tablighi Jama’at and Jama’at-e-Islami. There are four groups of Sunnis in the state who share almost the same ideology and beliefs. The unity of Sunnis has become a major talking point after Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar declared that he is in favour of such an initiative. Here is the brief lowdown on the four factions

Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama

Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama was established in Kerala in 1926 at a meeting held at Kozhikode Town Hall to ‘fight the deviant sects’, including Salafis and Wahhabis, who are called mujahids in Kerala. Founded by scholars, including Varakkal Mullakoya Thangal, Pangil Ahmed Kutty Musliyar and Muhammad Abdul Bari Musliyar, the organisation was registered in 1934. Samastha’s current president is Sayyid Muhammad Jifri Muthukkoya Thangal with K Alikutty Musliyar its general secretary. Sunni Yuvajana Sangham (SYS), Samastha Kerala Sunni Students Federation (SKSSF), Sunni Mahal Federation (SMF) are the major feeder organisations of the Samastha, which publishes the Suprabhatham daily. Headquartered in Chelari, Malappuram, the organisation is popularly known as the ‘EK Sunnis’ as E K Aboobacker Musliyar was the general secretary of the organisation when it split

Kanthapuram faction

The Samastha split in 1989 over certain political issues and six members of the ‘mushawara’ (highest consultative body), led by Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar, walked out to form a splinter group. At the time, Kanthapuram was the general secretary of SYS. The major point of contention was Samastha’s relationship with the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML). The Markazu Saqafathi Sunniyya (Sunni Cultural Centre), which later came to be known as Markaz, in Karanthur, Kozhikode, is the headquarters of the Kanthapuram group. Kerala Muslim Jama’at, SYS and SKSSF are the chief feeder organisations of the group. E Suleiman Musliyar is the current president of the group while Kanthapuram is its general secretary

Dakshina Kerala Jami-yyathul Ulama

Dakshina Kerala Jami-yyathul Ulama is the main Sunni organisation in the southern parts of the state. Its earlier incarnation, the Thiru-Kochi Jami-yyathul Ulama was established on June 26, 1955, at Jonakapuram, Kollam, at a meeting presided over by P K Yunus Moulavi. It was renamed Dakshina Kerala Jami-yyathul Ulama after the formation of the Kerala state in 1956. Leaders of the organisation say it has no political leanings and affirm that it was not formed as the splinter of any organisation. K P Aboobacker Hasrath is president of the organisation and Thodiyoor Muhammadkunhu Moulavi is its general secretary. Dakshina Kerala Islam Matha Vidyabhyasa Board, Kerala Muslim Jama’at Federation, Kerala Muslim Youth Federation and Dakshina Kerala Islamic Students Federation are the main feeder organisations

Kerala Samsthana Jem-iyyathul Ulama

Kerala Samsthana Jem-iyyathul Ulama was formed in 1967 following differences of opinion in the Samastha Kerala Jem-Iyyathul Ulama. The main bone of contention was the use of loudspeakers for Friday sermons in mosques. K K Sadaquathulla Moulavi, who was then president of the Samastha, came out to form the new organisation. Thazhekkad Kunhalavi Musliyar was the founder president with K K Sadaquathulla Moulavi its general secretary. The organisation has institutions in Vandoor, Nadapuram and Manjeri and units in various Gulf countries. Sunni Yuvajana Federation (SYF) is the youth wing of the organisation. U Abdurrahim Moulavi and A Najeeb Moulavi are currently its president and general secretary, respectively.

