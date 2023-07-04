Wimbledon lures fans with poster of Kerala boat race 

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala tourism got a big boost after the official Facebook page of the Wimbledon Tennis Championship posted a poster based on the state’s famed boat race to promote the mega tennis gala. The poster was accompanied by a statement that pointed towards the warm relationship between London and Kerala.

The poster showed top-ranking tennis players rowing traditional boats in the backwaters of Kerala. The poster was accompanied by words Kerala ‘emoji of a handshake’ London followed by the statement “Ready for the annual boat race! Who will be lifting the 2023 Wimbledon Championships?”

According to Minister for Tourism P A Mohamed Riyas, this reflects the success achieved by his department’s sustained global marketing outreach. “Kerala’s iconic boat has been featured prominently by Wimbledon Tennis Championship as a poster on its digital handles, including the official Facebook page and Twitter of the ongoing mega tennis tourney,” said the minister.

He said Wimbledon is yet another major global sporting event to feature Kerala after Chelsea FC did a virtual tour of backwater paradise Alappuzha and praised the land’s beauty. Following this, Riyas had invited the ‘Blues’ for a ‘real tour’ of God’s Own Country, where football is loved as much as life.

According to Rajesh P R, a tour guide, the FB post of Wimbledon will enhance Kerala Tourism’s global appeal. “It is an endorsement for Kerala’s famed boat races. It is also good timing as the boat race season began on Monday with the Champakulam Boat Race at the tranquil backwaters of Kuttanad,” he added. The annual Moolam Boat Race in the Pampa at Champakulam is considered the season opener.

This will bring global attention to the state’s annual Champion’s Boat League (CBL), held post-monsoon in different locales. Traditional boat race has been prominently featured by Kerala tourism in international travel and tourism trade fairs and roadshows, said the minister.

The Wimbledon’s Kerala boat race poster has gained a lot of traction among Malayali netizens, with comments flowing in about the boat races and nostalgia. Besides the boat race, the FB page also has a poster of Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic doing the Oscar-winning’ Naatu Naatu’ song on the green grass court of Wimbledon.

