'If it is Manipur today, it will be Kerala tomorrow,' says Catholic Bishop on violence in northeastern state

KOZHIKODE: A senior Catholic Bishop in Kerala said on Friday that the church was worried over the situation in Manipur and termed the ongoing violence in the northeastern state as a "meticulously planned" and "executed one".

While addressing a Congress protest meeting organised here on the violence in the northeastern state, Bishop Remigiose Inchananiyil of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Diocese of Thamarassery in Kozhikode district, said the church was worried that "if it is Manipur today, it will be Kerala tomorrow".

Kozhikode MP, M K Raghavan staged a hunger strike to urge the Union government to mitigate the violence happening in Manipur since May 3.

More than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur.

"We all know what is happening in Manipur. How meticulously things were planned to eliminate a particular section of society. A play that was scripted months ago was executed. We are afraid that if it is Manipur today, it will be Kerala tomorrow," Bishop Inchananiyil said.

The ruling CPI(M) and the Congress party have been attacking the Union government over its alleged failure to control the violence since it erupted in Manipur several weeks ago.

