Kochi, not Shanghai, hosts meet of Kosher certification body

The rabbis are not only proficienct in language but also possess firsthand knowledge of India’s food industry.

Mashgichim conference ,Paradesi Synagogue

Mashgichim conference participants praying in the Paradesi Synagogue in Kochi

KOCHI: Following its previous conference in Shanghai, a leading body in international kosher certification which holds a dominant position in the Asia-Pacific market relocated its conference to India recently.

The decision marked the first time STAR-K Kosher Certification selected Kochi as the venue for its conference, showcasing India’s increasing importance in the international kosher certification landscape.

Experts praised the move as a game-changer, as it not only benefits the food industry in India but also has positive implications for Kerala. As part of the conference held this January, the delegates, comprising kosher inspectors, also visited the famous Paradesi Synagogue in Mattancherry.STAR-K regularly organises conferences for its mashgichim (kosher inspectors) to keep them updated on the latest technologies and trends in food ingredients.

Avrom Pollak, president of STAR-K, explained, “Given the growing number of ingredients India supplies worldwide and its increasing market share in the food industry, we decided to hold our mashgichim conference in India. Our presence in India is strong and expanding as we anticipate the needs of the international food industry.”

STAR-K was the first kosher certification agency to establish an office in India, thanks to Joel Weinberger. Kosher inspections are conducted by a team of rabbis, including Rabbi Levie and his son Yoffiel from Mumbai. The rabbis are not only proficient in language but also possess firsthand knowledge of India’s food industry.

Rabbi Avrohom Mushell, who oversees a team of Rabbinical Coordinators responsible for managing over 1,000 STAR-K firms located in China and India, shared, “We receive more applications from India than any other place. Considering the global instability and availability of products processed in the Far East, India has emerged as a favourable and stable alternative for many goods.”

