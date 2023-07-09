Search continues for Tamil Nadu native trapped in well

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Fire and Rescue Services personnel are yet to retrieve a 51-year-old Tamil Nadu labourer, who got trapped in a 90-feet-deep well in Vizhinjam.

The labourer was laying a concrete ring inside the well at a house in Mukkola near Vizhinjam.

It has been more than 24 hours since the mishap occurred.

The person, who got entrapped inside the well has been identified as Maharajan. He was buried under the soil after a portion of the well collapsed over him on Saturday morning.

The Fire and Rescue Services men said they could not get to the Tamil Nadu native as more soil from inside the well has been caving in, burying the entrapped person deeper.

Maharajan got buried under the soil while working with four other men.

The incident took place around 9 AM at the house of G Sukumaran.

Sukurmaran had hired five labourers to renovate his well, which has a diameter of 1.5 meters.

The primary work was to place a new concrete ring on the well. As part of the work, Maharajan ventured into the deep part of the well. Soon, a portion of the middle part of the well caved in, trapping Mahajan under the soil. However, the other four workers escaped unhurt.

A senior district-level officer of the department said they are in the final phase of the mission and was encountering some challenges. " More soil has caved in. And that's why the operation got prolonged," he said.

