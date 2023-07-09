Home States Kerala

Search continues for Tamil Nadu native trapped in well

The Fire and Rescue Services men said they could not get to the Tamil Nadu native as more soil from inside the well has been caving in, burying the entrapped person deeper.

Published: 09th July 2023 03:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2023 03:30 PM   |  A+A-

:Rescue operations continues on Sunday to save the migrant labourer who fell inside a well while cleaning works on Saturday at Mukkola near Vizhinjam in Thiruvananthapuram. ( Photo| BP Deepu /Express)

Rescue operations continues on Sunday to save the migrant labourer who fell inside a well while cleaning works on Saturday at Mukkola near Vizhinjam in Thiruvananthapuram. ( Photo| BP Deepu /Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Fire and Rescue Services personnel are yet to retrieve a 51-year-old Tamil Nadu labourer, who got trapped in a 90-feet-deep well in Vizhinjam. 

The labourer was laying a concrete ring inside the well at a house in Mukkola near Vizhinjam. 

It has been more than 24 hours since the mishap occurred. 

The person, who got entrapped inside the well has been identified as Maharajan. He was buried under the soil after a portion of the well collapsed over him on Saturday morning.

The Fire and Rescue Services men said they could not get to the Tamil Nadu native as more soil from inside the well has been caving in, burying the entrapped person deeper.

Maharajan got buried under the soil while working with four other men.  

The incident took place around 9 AM at the house of G Sukumaran.

Sukurmaran had hired five labourers to renovate his well, which has a diameter of 1.5 meters. 

The primary work was to place a new concrete ring on the well. As part of the work, Maharajan ventured into the deep part of the well. Soon, a portion of the middle part of the well caved in, trapping Mahajan under the soil. However, the other four workers escaped unhurt.

A senior district-level officer of the department said they are in the final phase of the mission and was encountering some challenges. " More soil has caved in. And that's why the operation got prolonged," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala well accident TN native trapped in well in Thiruvananthapuram
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp